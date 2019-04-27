Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Selections

LEE'S LOCK Audacious Angel in the first

BEST BET Headland in the sixth

LONG SHOT Call West in the 10th

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 148-481 (30.8 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

****AUDACIOUS ANGEL has finished no worse than second in her last four races, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is dropping in class and deserves favoritism. HEAVENS WHISPER defeated $15,000 conditioned-claiming rivals at Fair Grounds, and she was claimed by a top stable. ANITA MARIE led past every pole but the last one in a tough-luck defeat April 7. She has early speed and 14 career victories.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Audacious Angel;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

3 Heavens Whisper;Cohen;Broberg;3-1

6 Anita Marie;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;4-1

4 Nook;Bridgmohan;Mason;10-1

9 Broadway Sticker;Quinonez;Young;8-1

5 Sweet Rhapsody;Court;Gorder;12-1

8 Miss Placed Plan;Vazquez;Villafranco;10-1

7 Ornamental Iron;Birzer;Chleborad;8-1

1 Abby in Pink;Harr;Cates;15-1

2 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

***ROSEMARY BEACH was forwardly placed in an improved fourth-place finish. She is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks and keeps the leading rider. SCOTIA QUEEN broke a tad slow before picking off runners in a fifth-place debut, and she improves with a better start and the experience. OBVI has some encouraging breezes leading up to her career debut, and she did not land in a very strong field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Rosemary Beach;Santana;Cates;3-2

10 Scotia Queen;WDe La Cruz;Hornsby;9-2

5 Obvi;Lara;Moquett;8-1

2 Residual Sugar;Johnson;McBride;12-1

4 Silent Night Sky;Meche;Gorder;20-1

8 Little Mercy;Court;Prather;12-1

14 Banker Nita;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;8-1

6 Cadillac Magic;Thompson;Dobric;8-1

7 Mistaken Lady;Canchari;Anderson;12-1

1 Jim's Angel;Harr;Hale;12-1

9 Anydayoftheweek;Eramia;Petalino;15-1

3 Mama of My Dreams;Rocco;Martin;15-1

13 Melissa;Birzer;Martin;20-1

12 Dabinawa Dove;Quinonez;Swearingen;30-1

3 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

**AULT is dropping to the lowest price of his career after two solid efforts, and he has recorded two good recent works for a winning trainer-rider team. FROST OR FRIPPERY has won three of his past five races, including a 3 length score April 7. New rider David Cohen is in a battle for leading rider. BADJEROS BOY has been freshened since a dull last race in 2018. He raced consistently well against better throughout most of last season, and his class may prevail.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Ault;Mojica;Diodoro;5-1

6 Frost Or Frippery;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

7 Badjeros Boy;Lara;McKnight;9-2

3 Glitnir;Santana;Ortiz;6-1

5 Jerrid;Vazquez;Moquett;4-1

9 Monastrell;Court;Jackson;15-1

1 Dangerfield;Thompson;Chleborad;10-1

4 Maria Rose;Elliott;Jansen;8-1

2 Curmit;Eramia;Pish;12-1

4 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

**AWESOME MINER has trained well since a slightly troubled sixth-place debut at Fair Grounds. He is dropping into a maiden-claiming race and is moving from the rail to a favorable outside post. SOUL READY is another Steve Asmussen trainee exiting a slightly troubled sixth-place finish, and this gelding switches to leading rider Ricardo Santana Jr. FRENCH DANCER showed good speed in a limited 2018 campaign. He is showing good works and may be improved as a 4-year-old.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Awesome Miner;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

7 Soul Ready;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 French Dancer;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

4 Wild Haven;Cohen;Matthews;8-1

1 Knowyouroptions;Eramia;Von Hemel;9-2

2 Trail Boss;Elliott;Holthus;5-1

3 Ludington;Canchari;Morse;6-1

6 Little Mark;Quinonez;Frazee;15-1

8 Tudors Charge;Rocco;Cox;20-1

5 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

***DARK CORNER was beaten less than 3 lengths in a useful debut sprinting, and she is bred to excel at route distances. She found a soft maiden allowance field. FLATOUTCOUNTRY has shown early speed in consecutive in-the-money finishes while earning the field's fastest Beyer figure. A.P. PRINCESS has crossed the wire second best in back-to-back route races, and she may be sharp enough to handle a jump into the stronger maiden allowance ranks.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Dark Corner;Vazquez;Cox;3-1

3 Flatoutcountry;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;4-1

2 A.P. Princess;Court;Fires;6-1

9 Simply Put;Borel;Jones;5-1

8 Million Tales;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

4 Flashy Biz;Rocco;Hobby;10-1

7 Hana Highway;Hill;Catalano;12-1

5 She's a Truckin;Harr;Cates;20-1

6 Letters to Belle;Meche;Ruiz;30-1

6 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

***HEADLAND has been a clear winner of four consecutive races, and the steadily improving sprinter is spotted to contend for another. SIX SHOOTER finished third behind a talented winner in the Gazebo, and he is back sprinting after a dull performance in the Arkansas Derby. B.B. DUDE has recorded sprint-stake victories at Remington and Albuquerque, and he is a front-running threat if ready after a four-month layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Headland;Eramia;Hobby;5-2

8 Six Shooter;Cohen;Holthus;8-5

6 B.B. Dude;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

1a Brush Country;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

2 All Around;Court;Manley;12-1

4 All Bizness;Borel;Fires;8-1

3 Nacogdoches;Vazquez;Asmussen;12-1

1 Bear Trappe;Bridgmohan;Diodoro;6-1

7 Honduras;Lara;McKnight;20-1

7 Purse $47,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

***BOX OF CHOCOLATES encountered trouble at the top of the stretch when beaten 3 lengths in his two-turn debut at Fair Grounds. He is dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks for the first time and owns the field's fastest Beyer figure. BETTER CHARGE IT set an honest pace in an improved second-place finish. He drew inside and is strictly the one to catch. ROCKNROLL ROCKET finished third at this level and distance at Fair Grounds, and he may not have cared for a wet track in his sprint tune-up.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Box of Chocolates;Santana;Asmussen;8-5

1 Better Charge It;Eramia;Von Hemel;5-1

9 Rocknroll Rocket;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

7 Replete;Cohen;Stewart;6-1

2 Kinetic Swagger;Canchari;Robertson;10-1

8 Gold Note;Quinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

4 Campaign Spy;Hill;Catalano;15-1

6 Waverunner;Borel;Moquett;20-1

5 Georgia Deputy;Johnson;Petalino;30-1

3 Arguto;Lara;Zito;30-1

8 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

**BEBOP SHOES contested the pace before finishing second behind a heavily favored winner in the Nodouble, and big works suggest he came out of the race in good order. ABSOLUTELY AIDEN won his career debut last summer at Saratoga in handy fashion. He tired badly over a wet track in his 3-year-old debut, which makes him a difficult read in this race. CANDYROCK is back sprinting after a useful front-running route, and his best races appear good enough to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Bebop Shoes;Court;Fires;3-1

7 Absolutely Aiden;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

1 Candyrock;Bridgmohan;Mason;5-1

2 Earnednevergiven;Elliott;Vance;6-1

4 Carter Cat;Eramia;Asmussen;6-1

8 J.E.'s Handmedown;Vazquez;Altamirano;10-1

5 Firehorn;Lara;Morse;8-1

9 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;15-1

6 Le Pin;Smith;Chatters;20-1

9 The Bachelor. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

**LANDESKOG broke his maiden at first asking by 6-widening lengths, and the runner-up came back to post a sharp victory. This promising gelding has continued to train well. GRAY ATTEMPT has earned a sprint-stake victory at Oaklawn and Fair Grounds this season, and he is strictly the one to beat if his Arkansas Derby effort didn't put him over the top. NITROUS was a troubled fourth behind the second selection in the Gazebo, and he was graded stake-placed last summer at Saratoga.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Landeskog;Maldonado;O'Neill;7-2

6 Gray Attempt;Court;Fires;2-1

4 Nitrous;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

3 Classy John;Cohen;Stewart;4-1

2 Bano Solo;Eramia;Asmussen;6-1

7 Frosted Ice;Elliott;Moquett;10-1

8 Oil Money;Mojica;Diodoro;20-1

5 Ninth Street;Vazquez;Asmussen;15-1

10 $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $20,000

**CALL WEST raced close to a strong route pace before fading to sixth. His best races are sprinting, and he fits at this lower claiming price. QUICKSILVER dominated bottom maiden-claimers going route-to-sprint, and he is a repeat candidate if he can duplicate the performance. GOLDEN DRILLER has finished in-the-money in three consecutive races at this condition, and he switches to top rider David Cohen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Call West;Lara;Contreras;6-1

7 Quicksilver;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

1 Golden Driller;Cohen;McKnight;4-1

2 Big Trip;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;9-2

5 Ship It Red;Thompson;Lund;12-1

10 Air Power;Quinonez;Frazee;20-1

1a Into My Dreams;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

3 Giant Pulpit;Elliott;Vance;10-1

4 Pop Culture;Hill;Milligan;15-1

9 Knocks Big Thirst;Canchari;Chleborad;15-1

11 De Bird Is Da Word;Vazquez;Bahena;10-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Audacious Angel appears a good single in the first race, and I'll play her with Scotia Queen and Rosemary Beach in a double. The eighth race starts a 50-cent Pick-3, and Bebop Shoes and Absolutely Aiden are must-use horses. The ninth race has two obvious contenders, and a couple intriguing colts. The 10th race is capable of producing a big price, so spreading is recommended.

