SIGNING ROUNDUP

TRACK AND FIELD

ETHAN CARNEY

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

SIGNED WITH Arkansas

NOTABLE Before moving to Springdale in the ninth grade, he lived for two years in Malawi Africa. ... Was moved to the varsity track team as a ninth-grader. ... Before joining the varsity, set two school records in the 400 and 800. ... In 2017, was the USATF national champion in both the 400 and 800 indoors and a silver medalist in the 800 outdoors. ... Won the state indoor 800 this season. ... Won the USATF indoor title in the 800 and was third in the 400 at the indoor junior Olympics. ... Has qualified for the New Balance Nationals indoor in the 400. ... Currently holds the state's fastest time in the 800. Has a 4.1 GPA and is the president of the Har-Ber DECA club. ... Also the Har-Ber National Business Honor Society president as well as a member of the National Honor Society.

....

JADON BARTHOLOMEW

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

SIGNED WITH Arkansas

NOTABLE Helped Har-Ber win the state indoor team championship as a sophomore. ... Has been a key member of champion relay teams including the team that holds the school record in the 4x800. ... He is the co-captain of the Wildcats' track team as a senior. ... Member of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams that broke meet records at the Whitey Smith Relays. ... Holds the fourth-fastest time in the area in the 400 in 50.45 seconds. ... Has the fourth-fastest time in the 800 with a 1:58.35. ... Earned his first accolades as a second-grader by winning the Fastest Kid in Fayetteville event. ... Plans to major in Kinesiology and pursue a master's in athletic training at Arkansas.

QUOTABLE "It's been a dream of mine, ever since eighth grade, to run with the Razorbacks. I grew up here, and I've been going to their meets ever since probably fifth grade. I know a lot of people that run on that team, and my private coach ran there. I still have a lot of good connections there and thought this would be the perfect school for me. I'm excited and ready to continue my running career in college and see what is to come."

SOCCER

LESLIE BARRALES

SCHOOL Rogers High

SIGNED WITH University of the Ozarks

NOTABLE Started as a freshman and sophomore for the Lady Mounties ... Missed the entire high school season last year after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee in August. ... Returned this season and as a team captain has been a big part of a Lady Mounties' team, which currently leads the 6A-West conference. ... Has a grade-point average of 3.5 and is an active member of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens). ... Played club soccer for the Arkansas Comets.

QUOTABLE "Playing college soccer was definitely a goal at the beginning. When the ACL thing happened I kind of drifted away from soccer. I kinda just didn't want to do it anymore. But then once I started recovering, doing basic functions again, it started to become a goal again. For me, it was just a mental struggle at first and then after that, it's like 'OK, let's go.'"

Sports on 04/27/2019