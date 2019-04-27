Slain man in NLR like an uncle, friend says

Police have identified the North Little Rock man who was shot to death Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting found 55-year-old John Gill Jr. suffering from several gunshot wounds near 621½ W. 18th St., North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said Friday in a news release.

Emergency personnel transported Gill to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

There have been three homicides in North Little Rock in 2019. The first was Senior Airman Shawn Mckeough Jr., who was shot on March 15 while attempting to stop a robbery. Gill was the second. Ernest McCoy, who was shot Wednesday evening in his home and died Thursday afternoon, was the third.

Murrell Hasan said she was sleeping when she awoke to the sound of gunshots near her family home. Hasan's family owns the home at 621 W. 18th St., but she said Gill had rented the apartment above a garage in the backyard for several months.

Gill was something of an uncle-figure, Hasan said Friday afternoon as she stood near her family home. He was a funny man who seemed to know everyone in the community and was protective of the people that he loved, she said.

Though he wasn't related by blood, Hasan said she considered him family.

When she heard the gunshots Thursday morning, Hasan said she ran outside and saw Gill bleeding.

"I think he took his last breaths in my arms," she said Friday. "I held him until the police got here. I don't understand why anyone would kill him."

A woman who lives near the West 18th Street residence said she heard a woman screaming Thursday and, when she looked outside, saw the woman running across the street and asking someone to call 911.

"It was a white girl, she was running and asking for help," said the neighbor. "I called 911 ... but that's all I know."

The woman declined to give her name to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, saying she feared the shooter would return for her.

"I just feel like they're going to come back," she said. "I don't want my house to get shot up because they're retaliating for something."

Luis Escobar lives in on a neighboring street but is the landlord for a property on West 18th Street near where Gill died. Escobar, who was cutting grass at his West 18th Street property Friday afternoon, said he didn't know the people next door well, but said there was often suspicious activity at one of the neighboring houses.

"There's a lot of cars coming and going. I know someone who lives over there," Escobar said, gesturing to one of the houses, "and I told her she should call the police."

Hasan said she finds it hard to believe that no one in the neighborhood saw what happened. The shooting was in broad daylight, she said.

"I don't understand how I could be talking to him one day and he's just gone," she said. "We want to know who did it. We want justice. I just ... he was a good person."

