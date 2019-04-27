Special-zone contracts benefit a few

LaToya White, chief executive of Sylver Rain Consulting, outside her office in the Anacostia neighborhood in Washington. MUST CREDIT: photo for The Washington Post by Evelyn Hockstein.

WASHINGTON -- A federal program created to boost small companies in disadvantaged areas has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into some of Washington's most affluent areas, where a handful of businesses have grown while reaping most of the program's benefits.

The Historically Underutilized Business Zones program began in 1997 with a promise of stimulating distressed communities by using federal contracting incentives to reverse unemployment, reduce poverty and create jobs. Some businesses that have secured contracts have seen annual revenue triple or quadruple.

The program, which operates in every state, was created to help small businesses in communities that have historically suffered from a lack of investment. There are thousands of HUBZones nationwide.

The disparity within the HUBZone program extends nationally. The Washington Post analyzed data from several cities, with many having results similar to those in Washington.

A small business in a HUBZone can enroll in the program if it meets certain requirements, including hiring at least 35% of its employees from HUBZone areas. HUBZone designations are updated at least twice a year based on whether areas meet criteria, such as a certain level of income as well as poverty and unemployment rates.

Once a zone ceases to meet HUBZone qualifications, businesses lose their eligibility. About 3,400 areas nationwide that were designated as HUBZones in 2012 had lost that designation in 2015.

Another roughly 2,500 HUBZones -- generally census tracts in urban areas and counties in rural areas -- are scheduled to lose their status by January.

It has been an economic development boon for some smaller cities, such as Fredericksburg, Va., where businesses have received more than $65 million in federal HUBZone contracts since 2008.

But in San Diego, one company, Blue Tech, was awarded more than $229 million from HUBZone contracts since 2008. That's more than 60% of HUBZone dollars awarded to companies in San Diego during that time. The remaining 40% was shared by 36 other companies.

In Chicago, Vistas Construction of Illinois was awarded $83 million during the past decade -- more than 70% of federal HUBZone dollars in the city.

HUBZone was designed to offer companies a path to securing federal contracts based on geography -- not gender, race or military service-based qualifications used by some other programs. But the program appears to have inadvertently fostered a new divide. A Post analysis of 20 years of HUBZone data shows that about $800 million earmarked for companies enrolled in the program was awarded to just 11 businesses in the District of Columbia.

Those 11 companies accounted for 70% of HUBZone dollars allocated in Washington since the program's debut. The money usually went to businesses in wealthier areas of the city, such as Dupont Circle, Navy Yard and downtown Washington.

The Post sent its findings and methodology to the Small Business Administration's HUBZone office, which did not dispute the Post's findings and said the agency's sole responsibility is to determine eligibility for small businesses.

"SBA does not control awards nor the distribution of awards among eligible firms or among qualified HUBZone areas," the agency said in a statement. HUBZone officials said they are evaluating "factors that contribute to federal agencies reaching the HUBZone Program socioeconomic goal," adding that the office would publish a report of its findings this year.

The Post's findings did not surprise Bill Shear, director of financial markets and community investment at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Since at least 2005, Congress has asked Shear and his team to review aspects of the HUBZone program, including its diffusion of contracts. He describes the HUBZone program as a "blunt instrument."

"The program can encourage investment, but it does not have a precision that could be associated with public contributions serving a specific geographic area," he said.

The HUBZone program was created as Congress sought to stimulate development in economically distressed areas nationwide by steering billions of dollars worth of federal contracts. There are more than 6,500 businesses in the program across the country.

A 2017 report by the nonprofit HUBZone Contractors National Council -- which monitors public policy with the goal of supporting the program -- stated that federal contracts awarded to HUBZone companies directly support 40,000 jobs nationwide. The report states that the objective of the program remains as relevant today as it was two decades ago.

But a lack of available data hampers federal officials' abilities to track the program's effectiveness and determine which areas are benefiting the most, according to the accountability office.

HUBZone officials declined an interview with the Post to discuss the findings, but a spokesman with the HUBZone office said in an email that "the HUBZone office doesn't yet have access to a program that captures the geographic distribution of contracting metrics."

