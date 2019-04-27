Staal carries 'Canes in semifinal opener

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (top right) celebrates after scoring an overtime goal on New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner (40) in the Hurricanes’ 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders in Friday night’s NHL playoff game.

NHL PLAYOFFS

HURRICANES 1, ISLANDERS 0, OT

NEW YORK -- Jordan Staal scored 4:04 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes to 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night in the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Nino Niederreiter sent a shot that caromed off the end boards and came out to the right side, where Staal quickly put it in off Robin Lehner's left skate.

Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots for his fifth career postseason shutout as the Hurricanes won in New York just 48 hours after beating Washington on the road in two overtimes in Game 7 of the first-round series.

Lehner also finished with 31 saves for New York. Back in Brooklyn at Barclays Center after opening the playoffs at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, the Islanders were playing for the first time in 10 days after finishing off their first-round sweep of Pittsburgh.

Both teams had their chances and each goalie made plenty of nice saves throughout the game, the first in Carolina's playoff history to go to overtime tied 0-0.

Cal Clutterbuck stole the puck and fired a short-handed shot from the right circle that Mrazek gloved with 9:09 left in the third. Lehner made several saves on the Hurricanes' power play, including on a tip by Justin Williams with 8:05 left, to keep it scoreless

Ryan Pulock fired a slap shot from beyond the left circle that landed in the netting just outside the left goalpost with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation. The arena goal horn sounded and fans started cheering, but the officials immediately waved it off and announced it was no goal.

Jordan Eberle, who scored in each of the four games against Pittsburgh was denied by Mrazek on an odd-man rush less than two minutes into the second period. Lehner had a sensational save on Greg McKegg near the midpoint of the period as he did the split and slid to his left to stop the attempt with his left pad.

Mathew Barzal appeared to give the Islanders the lead with 2:53 left in the middle period, but the goal was immediately waved off and a penalty called on Anders Lee for goalie interference because he fell into Mrazek.

This was the Islanders' first time back at Barclays Center in more than two months. They split regular-season games between the Brooklyn arena, where they have played since 2015, and the Coliseum, their home the previous 43 years. The Islanders last played at Barclays on Feb. 16 and their two home games in the first round were also on Long Island with any subsequent games they host this postseason to be in Brooklyn.

The crowd roared from the time the pregame warmups began to when the Islanders returned to the ice to start the game. Lehner, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, received the loudest cheers when the lineup was announced.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAME

BLUES 3, STARS 2

ST. LOUIS -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and St. Louis beat Dallas in the first game of the teams' Western Conference semifinal series.

Robby Fabbri also scored and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues, who had lost three of four to Dallas during the regular season.

It was Tarasenko's seventh career multi-goal game in the postseason, tying him with Bernie Federko for second-most in franchise history.

Jason Spezza and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars. Ben Bishop made 17 saves.

Game 2 will be today in St. Louis, before the series moves to Dallas for the third and fourth games of the best-of-seven series.

Tarasenko's power-play goal with 1:57 left in the second broke a 1-1 tie. It was the first power-play goal in 17 chances allowed by the Stars this postseason.

Tarasenko gave the Blues a 3-1 lead at the 3:51 mark of the third period, skating by defenseman Miro Heiskanen and beating Bishop with a shot into the top left corner.

Benn's power-play goal with 2:17 left cut the Stars' deficit to one, but they couldn't get the equalizer.

Sports on 04/27/2019