State Division I baseball roundups

SUN BELT

UALR 4, TROY 3

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (20-21, 12-6 Sun Belt Conference) built a 4-0 lead after three innings Friday, then held on after Troy (21-21, 9-10) scored single runs in three consecutive innings at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

UALR scored in the bottom of the first inning on a fielding error by Troy catcher Hunter Mercer when he couldn't hold on to the ball after Riley Pittman struck out swinging. Pittman reached base on the error, which allowed Ryan Benavidez to score. Christian Reyes had an RBI single in the third inning and scored on Pittman's sacrifice fly, then Troy Alexander added an RBI single as UALR took a 4-0 lead.

Troy scored its first two runs on home runs -- by Logan Cerny in the fifth inning and Rigsby Mosley in the sixth -- then got an RBI double by Austin Garofalo that scored Reed Smart in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 4-3. Cerny's home run was his seventh of the season, and Mosley's was his ninth of the year.

Benavidez was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored for UALR, which managed 7 hits and stranded 5 base runners. Chandler Fidel (5-3) earned the victory after allowing all 3 Troy runs on 7 hits with 2 walks and 12 strikeouts over 8⅔ innings. Fidel gave up a two-out walk in the top of the ninth inning and gave way to Donavin Buck, who earned his seventh save of the season when he struck out Cole Prestegard to end the game.

LOUISIANA-MONROE 11, ARKANSAS STATE 4

Arkansas State University (22-20, 8-11) scored its four runs in the first two innings Friday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro, but Louisiana-Monroe (18-23, 7-11) took the lead with a six-run third inning and never looked back.

The Red Wolves built a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kyle MacDonald reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed Drew Tipton to score. Alex Howard then reached on a fielding error by Warhawks second baseman Masen Prososki, and Jake Karst scored to make it 2-0. MacDonald then scored when Tyler Duncan reached on a fielder's choice and added an RBI single to right field in the second inning, giving ASU a 4-0 lead.

The Warhawks scored all six runs in the third inning on singles, but the big blow came on Brendan Jordan's two-out, two-run single that gave ULM the lead at 5-4. The Warhawks then got a solo home run in the fourth inning, a two-run double in the fifth, as well as an RBI single and a run on a passed ball in the sixth inning.

The Red Wolves were held to five hits. Zach Jackson (5-4) was tagged for the loss after allowing 7 earned runs on 10 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in 4 innings.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 4, HOUSTON BAPTIST 1

The University of Central Arkansas (22-20, 12-7 Southland Conference) won its fifth consecutive game Friday with its victory over Houston Baptist at Husky Field in Houston.

UCA senior right-hander Cody Davenport allowed the Huskies' only run in the first inning on a Brandon Bena RBI single up the middle, but he held Houston Baptist to five hits after that. Davenport (4-3), the conference's leader with a 1.53 ERA, had 7 strikeouts with 2 walks in his 7 innings of work. Reliever Gavin Stone picked up his third save after pitching two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The Bears took the lead for good in the third inning, thanks to RBI doubles from Nathaniel Sagdahl and Josh Ragan, giving UCA a 2-1 lead. Sagdahl added an RBI groundout in the seventh inning that scored Alonso Bibiano, and Jay Anderson added a sacrifice fly to score Joshmar Doran to set the final score.

Beau Orlando went 3 for 4 to lead the Bears, who finished with 11 hits, while Doran and Kolby Johnson had 2 hits each. Trent Franson went 2 for 4 to lead the Huskies offensively. Zach Carter (3-7) took the loss for Houston Baptist after allowing all 4 UCA runs with 6 strikeouts in 8 innings.

SWAC

INCARNATE WORD 12, UAPB 1 (7)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-33) was held to three hits Friday and scored its lone run on an error in the seventh inning as the Golden Lions fell to Incarnate Word (27-14) at Sullivan Field in San Antonio.

Sean Arnold, Antonio Valdez and Ridge Rogers had three hits each for the Cardinals, who scored seven runs in the first two innings, then added four more in the fifth and a single run in the sixth. UAPB, which scored its lone run when Jarficur Parker scored on a fielding error with two outs in the seventh inning, got its only hits from Ricardo Sanchez, Bryce Roesch and Ryan Mallison.

Peyton Burks (2-8) took the loss for UAPB after allowing 11 earned runs on 10 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts over 4⅓ innings.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 04/27/2019