State Sports Briefs

MEN'S GOLF

Razorbacks seventh going into match play

The University of Arkansas men's golf team survived a rough back nine at the Sea Island Golf Club to wrap up the stroke play portion of the SEC Championships in seventh place on Friday at St. Simons Island, Ga.

The Razorbacks fired a wind-blown 20 over par on the Seaside Course to complete the three-round event at 15 over par and edge South Carolina for the seventh seed for today's match play. The Gamecocks also shot 20 over for the day and were 16 over for the tournament, one stroke ahead of LSU.

Arkansas freshman Julian Perico, who was tied for the lead after two rounds, had trouble scoring in the difficult conditions and shot a 4-over 74 to finish at 3 under and in sole possession of eighth.

Auburn, led by Jovan Rebula and Graysen Huff, had a 5-under 275 on Friday to beat Vanderbilt by 16 strokes for the top seed. Rebula, a native of South Africa, beat Huff in a four-hole playoff to become Auburn's fifth SEC individual champion.

In match play today, defending SEC champion Auburn will face South Carolina at 7:30 a.m., while the two seed Commodores will take on the Razorbacks at 8:20 a.m. Texas A&M (+3) will play Georgia (+6), and Kentucky (+3) will take on Tennessee (+6).

Perico and junior Tyson Reeder tied for Friday's best round among Razorbacks at 4 over, followed by juniors Mason Overstreet and Luis Garza, who had 6-over 76s. Junior William Buhl had the team's noncounting score of 7 over.

Garza, Perico and Overstreet all birded the par-4 1st hole, but the wind picked up quickly and the Razorbacks managed only seven other birdies the rest of the day, compared to 27 bogeys and five double bogeys.

-- Tom Murphy

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cleveland hired at St. John's

T.J. Cleveland, a former University of Arkansas point guard and assistant coach, is following Mike Anderson to St. John's.

Anderson, who was Arkansas' coach the previous eight years and was hired as St. John's coach last week, announced on Friday that Cleveland has been hired as an assistant coach for the Red Storm.

A news release said Cleveland, who is Anderson's nephew, will be St. John's associate head coach.

Cleveland also was an assistant coach for Anderson at Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri and Arkansas. He played for the Razorbacks from 1998-2002 when Anderson was an assistant coach at Arkansas.

Cleveland is the first assistant coach announced by Anderson for his St. John's coaching staff.

-- Bob Holt

WOMEN'S GOLF

Weber leads El Dorado Shootout

Dewi Weber of France holds the first-round lead at the El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Course.

Weber shot a 67 and leads Cydney Clanton by one stroke. Weber had six birdies and one bogey in her round. Madison Pressel is three shots back with a 70, and Kelly Tan and Julieta Granada are tied for fourth with a 71.

Brenda Gonzalez (Central Arkansas) is tied for 25th with a 3-over 75.

Summar Roachell (Conway, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Megan Vaughn (UALR) are tied for 59th with a 6-over 78. Julia Roth (Central Arkansas) is tied for 107th with a 10-over 82.

