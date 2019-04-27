Strategy on budget debated at UALR

University of Arkansas at Little Rock faculty members expressed impatience Friday with the school's transformation in response to a decade of budget deficits and nearly a decade of declining enrollment.

The university's faculty senate questioned Steve McClellan, the vice chancellor for finance and administration, for an hour and a half, asking why the administration wasn't aware earlier of the current year's budget shortfall and why it wasn't planning for the likelihood of future personnel cuts.

The members asked for better communication and consultation with the faculty about major decisions earlier than one week before a budget deadline, and that the university consider pursuing activities that could increase the school's federal or state funding.

"It seems like no one recognized the problem, and now you're being forced to take it on," said faculty senate member Joanne Matson, a rhetoric and writing professor.

McClellan delivered the regular chancellor's report instead of Chancellor Andrew Rogerson, who had taken a personal day.

Rogerson, in his third year as chancellor, told faculty and staff members Monday that he would submit a budget that included cuts of about $6 million and a projected deficit of $6 million.

McClellan told faculty members on Friday that the University of Arkansas System office told the university that it had to cut $6 million for a budget to be approved. He said he did not know for sure but felt positive the system and its board of trustees would accept a budget that cut that amount and left a $6 million deficit.

After McClellan left, the faculty senate voted to ask Rogerson to write a letter to students, with suggestions from the faculty senate, assuring them of the university's strong academics and its future plans.

Cuts may discourage students from continuing to attend or enrolling next year and the chancellor, many faculty members said, had not done enough to communicate what is going on in a positive way.

The faculty senate also approved a suggestion to ask Rogerson to work with the body on an approach to future personnel cuts, which some called "inevitable."

The proposed cuts for next year precede planned changes to and evaluations of how the university operates, part of a long-term plan to reverse the university's recent course.

While emotions were high at times Friday, several faculty members and McClellan agreed that the university will continue to be around for a long time. It may have to change, they said.

"We'll all be dead and gone and there'll still be a university here," McClellan said.

McClellan will submit next year's budget proposal this weekend, before Monday morning.

As it stood Friday afternoon, the budget proposal will freeze $2.8 million in currently unfilled faculty and staff positions, anticipate about $1.8 million in savings from jobs vacated during the year that will not be filled, and it will cut the amount of scholarship money that was not given to students this year in anticipation of a similar outcome next year, about $1.4 million.

The university, the state's fifth-largest and a major research university, has been running an annual deficit for nine of the past 10 years, McClellan said. It did not run a deficit in 2011 when the Windgate Foundation gave the school $20.3 million for the Windgate Center for Art + Design, which opened last year.

The university had a $170 million budget this year and plans for a $12 million shortfall that McClellan said will be covered entirely by reserves. He said the university has about $40 million in unrestricted reserves.

If the school's 2019-20 budget is approved, the $6 million shortfall would again be covered by reserves. In two years, the moves would reduce reserves by 45%.

The repeated deficits are largely connected to declining enrollment and a bit to recent decreases in state appropriations, but several faculty members on Friday questioned whether lax budgeting also has contributed.

One audience member likened the previous administration's budgeting process to a "ma and pa lemonade stand" but lamented that the current administration hadn't done more to use budgeting software to improve on it. He asked why budget staff members are still using Excel spreadsheets isolated from other offices instead of the more sophisticated software the university purchased years ago.

McClellan stressed that tools are useful only if they're ready to be used and said the university leadership would put out the first "real" budget, with adjustments, in years on July 1.

Financial uncertainty is the reality of a university that sees itself as unique within the state and even across the nation in terms of the students it serves and how it serves them.

A large share of the university's students are part- time and take advantage of the number of classes offered at night.

Criticisms that the university is overstaffed stem in part from a decision long ago not to hold large lectures the way other campuses do. Now, the university's faculty-to-student ratio, at 12-to-1, is the lowest in the state.

That much of a good thing now appears to be too much of a good thing to outsiders, some say.

"The system office has made it clear we can reduce live personnel," McClellan said.

Under the university's current plan, no personnel would be cut, only unfilled jobs for which an offer had not been made to a candidate and in which the search was external, rather than internal.

McClellan noted that Arkansas State University, also a major research university, collected $6 million more in tuition revenue last year than UALR. The school also paid out $6 million less in salaries.

"You put those numbers together, what do you come up with?" McClellan asked.

"Twelve million dollars," he answered, along with a small chorus of faculty members.

University leaders argue that the school needs a higher faculty and staff ratio to continue serving students the same way and to help its high part-time, transfer, veteran, first-generation and low-income student populations transition into college.

Nick Jovanovic, an engineering professor, stressed that comparing institutions isn't always a good idea without also examining aspects of those schools' faculty responsibilities. He said psychology professors at one southeast Arkansas school taught six classes each.

Amanda Nolen, faculty senate president and an education professor, said the university should be compared with other urban schools. The current faculty of 431 can't be pared down to 250 -- a number that she said has been tossed around -- and continue to serve the university's target students.

McClellan said that finding a university to compare to, and one without a football program, is difficult to do.

Some faculty members wondered why the university had not been making cuts gradually before announcing several-million-dollar cuts that seem "catastrophic" now.

McClellan said it seemed like he was being asked why the university had not fired people sooner.

Other faculty members suggested the university come up with a plan to restructure the faculty and staff, if personnel cuts are eventually needed. Some said they were "inevitable."

McClellan said he would not do that because he believed creating a plan would result in cuts to active personnel.

"If you're not ready," he said, forming such a plan would be a waste of time.

Another faculty member suggested that the university recode its federally reported programs. Such an endeavor, if it results in the reporting of more research, could yield an increase of $1 million or more in federal funding. The idea has been suggested in the past.

McClellan initially rejected the idea, saying it would cost $100,000 to hire someone who could do that and that the funding increase wasn't certain.

McClellan was pressed further, with an audience member explaining that small increases in research can result in enough points to yield more than $1 million.

"I'm very interested in that," McClellan said.

Chancellor Andrew Rogerson

Steve McClellan

A Section on 04/27/2019