Trump signals exit from weapons pact

During his address to National Rifle Association members Friday in Indianapolis, President Donald Trump said his opponents “tried for a coup” with the Russia investigation but failed, adding, “Didn’t need a gun for that one, did I?”

President Donald Trump signed a letter Friday that would effectively cease America's involvement in a global arms pact, known as the Arms Trade Treaty, designed to regulate the international sale of conventional weapons.

"We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedom," Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Indianapolis. "I'm officially announcing today that the United States will be revoking the effect of America's signature from this badly misguided treaty."

The origins of the treaty, which sets out international rules for sales and transfers of everything from small arms to large planes and ships, date to the George W. Bush administration. It was negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations and signed in 2013 under President Barack Obama but has never been ratified by U.S. lawmakers.

The treaty seeks to prevent illicit arms transfers that fuel destructive conflicts, making it harder to conduct weapon sales in violation of arms embargoes. About 100 countries, including U.S. allies in Europe, have ratified the treaty while more than 30 others have signed but not ratified. Countries that have shunned the treaty entirely include Russia, North Korea and Syria.

Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action, praised the decision in a statement, saying it "gave NRA members one more reason to enthusiastically support his presidency."

The NRA and other opponents of the treaty argue that it is ineffective and poses a threat to Americans' Second Amendment rights by potentially subjecting domestic gun ownership to internationally drafted rules.

Its supporters dismiss those claims and say the treaty was drafted to have no effect on gun laws in the United States.

U.S. law already incorporates many of the restrictions the accord seeks to encourage worldwide.

In a call with reporters, a senior administration official said that a major factor in Trump's decision was the lack of compliance with the treaty from other large conventional arms exporters, including China and Russia.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the United States had its own set of controls to ensure the appropriate sale of arms abroad, and added that the Trump administration opposed possible future amendments to the treaty up for consideration in 2020.

Critics see it as a concession to the gun lobby and another effort by the Trump administration to distance itself from multilateral diplomatic initiatives -- from the nuclear deal with Iran to the Paris climate agreement -- that advocates say are meant to make the world a safer place.

"The president's action today is yet another mistaken step that threatens to make the world less safe, rather than more secure," Thomas Countryman, a former assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation and lead U.S. negotiator on the Arms Trade Treaty, said in a statement.

"It is sad, but to be expected, that this president opposes efforts to require other countries to meet the high standards of U.S. military export decisions," Countryman said.

But in Indianapolis, the president's announcement prompted a standing ovation, as did some of the other topics.

Trump touted gains in the economy and railed against a "corrupt" news media. He also disparaged the special counsel investigation into his campaign that he said had been part of a coup attempt carried out at the highest levels of the government.

"They tried for a coup, didn't work out so well," Trump said. "Didn't need a gun for that one, did I?"

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took jabs at 2020 Democrats and the party's most liberal factions.

"Under this president and this vice president," Pence said, "no one is taking your guns."

Trump's speech gave a boost to an organization that was dealt a rebuke earlier this month for its lobbying tactics when the Democratic-controlled House approved a revamped Violence Against Women Act that would bar those convicted of abusing, assaulting or stalking a domestic partner from buying guns. Trump disparaged this and other legislative attempts as a move by Democrats to ensure that "bad guys" keep their guns.

The legislative setback played out as the NRA has endured scrutiny over calls for fundraising and a rare dirty-laundry lawsuit. This month, the NRA sued the ad firm Ackerman McQueen, one of its closest contractors and the operator of its media arm and the NRATV channel, of mishandling $40 million that it and its affiliates receive annually from the association.

It has also been named in a lawsuit filed against the Federal Election Commission by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which has accused the group of abusing campaign-finance laws to funnel money toward Trump and several other Republicans. In a statement, the NRA called it a "lawsuit based on a frivolous complaint."

"There's definitely some bad news, and the NRA internally is suffering from some major turmoil," Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in the Second Amendment, said in an interview. "But there's been some major success with Donald Trump."

Gun-rights advocates say Trump has delivered in an area where many of them say it matters most: reordering the judiciary by appointing two Supreme Court justices.

In its next term, in October, the Supreme Court will take up its first Second Amendment case in nearly a decade when it reviews a New York City gun law that limits residents from transporting their guns outside their homes. It will be the first test of a court that has been reoriented with the Trump appointments of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

"There was one moment when it looked like maybe the NRA had bet on the wrong horse" when the president began suggesting minor gun-control measures, Winkler said. Under Trump, the group has not gotten its complete wish list accomplished, including congressional passage of a national reciprocity law -- the right for concealed-carry permit holders from one state to legally carry their guns in any other state.

But the ideological shift occurring in courts across the country is more than enough, Winkler said.

"It's not perfect," Winkler said, "but it's damn near close."

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Rogers of The New York Times; by Missy Ryan and John Hudson of The Washington Post; and by Alyza Sebenius and Justin Sink of Bloomberg News.

Photo by The New York Times/SARAH SILBIGER

Vice President Mike Pence speaks Friday at the National Rifle Association conference in Indianapolis. “Under this president and this vice president, no one is taking your guns,” Pence proclaimed.

A Section on 04/27/2019