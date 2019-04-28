At-large directors defended as assets

Two longtime Little Rock city directors defended at-large seats on the city board at a community meeting Saturday.

The makeup of Little Rock’s governing body has been a point of contention for years and more recently has come into focus under a new mayor and two groups convened to study the city’s governance.

City Director At-Large Joan Adcock said she and the other two directors elected citywide have built relationships with neighborhoods, helped manage the city’s finances and added to downtown.

Critics of at-large seats have said those positions don’t fully represent the city’s diversity, and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. discussed moving toward “a more representative government, including moving away from at-large directors” in his State of the City speech last month.

“I still have not had anyone explain to me why they want to get rid of us,” Adcock said to attendees of Saturday’s Neighborhood Connections meeting, a quarterly gathering of neighborhood associations that includes presentations from city officials. “If you do not understand what at-large directors do — we basically look at the whole city. We do things that connect with the whole city.”

At a previous meeting, Ad-cock was asked by members of a government change study group, that was formed by a resolution the city board adopted in December, to explain the role of at-large directors.

Her talk Saturday came days after Scott released a 92-page transition report — dubbed the “Scott Script” — that included recommendations from eight subcommittees made up of residents.

The report includes a section on “transformation and government reform” that presents three options for addressing at-large representation: removing all at-large positions, forming larger districts that overlay the wards called “super wards,” and keeping at-large positions but requiring that each of those directors live in a particular area of the city.

Adcock touted the value of each at-large director’s work, extolling Dean Kumpuris’ contributions to the River Market area and Gene Fort-son’s work on city finances, including ensuring that the Robinson Center came in underbudget when it was built.

She said she takes time to connect with neighborhoods and can be a voice for those who may disagree with their ward representative’s position on an issue.

“As I stand up here and look at you, most of you in this room could tell me what I’ve done the last 28 years, because we’ve had that relationship,” she said.

Ronnie Jackson, president of the East Little Rock Neighborhood Association, recalled a time when Adcock had helped someone in his neighborhood with getting a home repaired.

“We in east Little Rock appreciate Director Adcock,” he said. “We’re thankful for Director Adcock and all that she does, and we’re thankful for all the city directors giving their time.”

At the meeting’s end, Ward 7 City Director B.J. Wyrick took the podium to echo Adcock’s statements. She said they often tag-team on issues affecting southwest Little Rock.

Not all city directors have supported the at-large seats.

Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix has long advocated doing away with at-large representation and tried to put the issue to voters last year.

She and other critics say the structure disenfranchises black voters and that the current at-large members, who are all white, dilute the votes of the board’s three black city directors.

Joan Adcock