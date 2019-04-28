4 Arkansans killed in crashes

Four Arkansans died in separate crashes between Thursday and Saturday, Arkansas State Police preliminary crash reports showed.

Clara Lacefield, 75, died Saturday after her Honda Accord left the roadway on Arkansas 67 near Texarkana, where she lived, and crashed into a concrete bridge, a report said. The accident happened about 1 a.m., the report said.

On Friday, Perryville resident Billy G. McKim, 57, died after his Yamaha motorcycle flipped over multiple times while he was negotiating a curve on Arkansas 60 near Bigelow in Perry County, a report said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m., according to the report.

On Thursday, Jason Alan Collmorgen, 25, of Texarkana was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree about 12:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of East Ninth Street, according to a report.

Earlier Thursday, Justin Lynn Pennington, 36, died after an 11:40 a.m. crash near 1814 E. State Line Road in Junction City in Union County, a report said. His Volkswagen left the road, overturned and came to rest in a pool of standing water, according to the report.

All of the crashes were single-vehicle accidents, and all of them remain under investigation.

Road conditions were listed as clear and dry in all of the crashes.

Metro on 04/28/2019