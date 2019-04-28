Adventure flights

Chad Cox uses a helicopter to reach remote locations all over North America, including remote trout streams in British Columbia. His passion is flying helicopters and small fixed-wing aircraft into the heart of the Ozarks.

In 2005, Chad Cox of Malvern was caring for his son at Arkansas Children's Hospital when the throb of helicopter blades inspired him to fly.

"Seeing those really nice helicopters land on the roof every day, I thought that was just the coolest job ever," Cox said. "That stuck with me. I saved up my money and got a student loan. I took a 'discovery' flight in a helicopter, and that was it. I went all in."

Cox, 34, of Malvern is aviation director for Summit Aviation, a central cog in the outdoors recreation apparatus based at the Bentonville airport. Also known as Thaden Field, the airport is the hub for backcountry adventure in Northwest Arkansas.

"Every week, an airplane lands here at Bentonville airport, and they start pulling mountain bikes out of it because we have urban mountain bike trails here," Cox said. "I've done the opposite of that. I've taken mountain bikes out into the Ozarks to more remote trails."

The Runway Group, also based at Thaden Field, has established Bentonville airport as the gateway to the multitude of backcountry activities in the surrounding countryside, which include the Buffalo National River, Mulberry River and Kings River.

Mike Malone, Northwest Arkansas coordinator for the Runway Group, said his organization's goal is to make Northwest Arkansas the best place to live in the United States. Promoting the region's outdoors lifestyle is essential to attracting the young professionals Malone says are crucial to achieve that goal.

"That is going to improve the tax base, the economy and the reputation of the state," Malone said. "This is going to move Arkansas forward."

As for backcountry aviation, Arkansas is already one of the nation's top five destinations, Malone said.

"In terms of outdoor recreational activities, mountain biking and more recently, rock climbing, piecing those things together with flying is really cool," Cox said. "Aviation can be a recreational activity in itself, but it can also be a conduit for exploring Arkansas."

Thaden Field isn't your father's airport. It is quite likely the only airport where pallets of clay pigeons and shotgun shells (inside a locked case) are prominently displayed inside the terminal. CZ Redhead over/under shotguns are in a locked case in the club area. (Coincidentally, CZ-USA announced Tuesday it will move its U.S. headquarters to Little Rock.)

At the end of the runway is a lake where fishing is allowed. Canoes are also available for rental.

"Most airports really don't support you beyond getting fuel and maybe a snack," Cox said. "The airport usually isn't a destination of its own. When you walk in, you have to think differently about what aviation and an airport can be. We'd like to serve as a model for other general aviation airports."

Recreational aviation got a major boost in 2013 thanks to an interpretation of the state's recreational use statute that protects owners of private landing strips from liability if they allow pilots to use their strips for free.

"That really opened it up," Cox said. "There are 93 public airports in Arkansas, and there are another 300 airstrips that people own, like the one at Gaston's [White River Resort] and Byrd's Adventure Center [on the Mulberry River near Cass] and on the Kings River at Trigger Gap.

Within 80 nautical miles (92 statute miles) from Thaden Field are 63 airstrips. It takes less than an hour to fly 92 miles in a Piper Cub, which eliminates all the switchbacks and hairpin turns one must endure when driving an Ozark byway.

"There's no traffic, and you get to see the Ozarks from the best vantage point the whole time," Cox said.

Assured that they were legally protected, landowners welcomed recreational pilots, Cox said.

"Understanding they are protected, they've come around," Cox said. "We've built airstrips specifically because that law is in place. About 80 percent of the people we talked to said, 'Yeah, come on in!' We give them a call, tell them what kind of plane we're bringing and the pilot's experience level."

What does a flight cost? Cox deflected the question because he would rather people learn to fly and enjoy the experience on their own. It takes a minimum of 40 hours to earn a pilot's license, Cox said, which can take six months to one year, depending on a student's dedication. The total cost is between $8,000 and $15,000.

The airport functions in that role, too, but it also inspires prospective aviators.

"The restaurant here brings in people that have no idea they have an affinity for aviation," Cox said. "When they watch planes come in and see people involved in training flights, it flips a switch. They think, 'I can do that.' It wasn't on their radar before."

In 2005, it wasn't on Cox's radar, either. Connor Cox, who died in 2010 at the age of 5, gave his father the gift of flight.

"That exact mission of picking up sick kids and taking them to the hospital, I thought that's eventually what I wanted to to do," Cox said. "Those guys are heroes for doing that. I took a different path, but it's cool that Connor got me into this."

Photo by Photo submitted by Chad Cox

