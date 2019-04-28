AT THE POST

DAY 53 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 15,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $5,212,206

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $820,956

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,391,250

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Belmont Park, 11:55 a.m.; Woodbine, noon; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:15 p.m.; Lone Star Park, 1:35 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana Jr. won three races to increase his season-leading total to 70 victories in 321 starts. Santana won the second race with Rosemary Beach ($3.20, $2.80 and $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.78. Santana won the seventh race with Box of Chocolates ($4.60, $3.20 and $2.40), covering 1 mile in 1:38.21; and The Bachelor Stakes with Nitrous ($12.60, $4.80 and $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.70.

Winning two races was David Cohen, who is second in the jockey standings with 67 victories in 286 starts. Cohen won the first race with Heavens Whisper ($6.80, $4.20 and $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.89; and the third race with Frost or Frippery ($4.60, $3.40 and $2.80), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.08.

Steve Asmussen, leading the trainer standings, won two races to increase his season totals to 57 victories in 283 starts. Asmussen won the seventh race with Box of Chocolates and The Bachelor Stakes with Nitrous.

PREPPING FOR BREEDERS' CHAMPIONSHIP

Arkansas-bred star Hoonani Road completed major preparations for the $200,000 Arkansas Breeders' Championship on Saturday with a half-mile work over a fast track Saturday morning under regular rider Channing Hill.

Clockers caught Hoonani Road in 50.20 and galloping out 5 furlongs in 1:03.60. Hoonani Road breezed moments after the track opened for trainer Wayne Catalano and owner Jerry Caroom of Hot Springs.

"He's awesome," Hill said after the work. "He went this morning, just like we could have been in the woods. He was just out having a little fun this morning. Got a little air in his lungs."

Hoonani Road is unbeaten in six career starts at Oaklawn -- all against Arkansas-bred competition -- including the $100,000 Rainbow Stakes last year, and $100,000 Nodouble Breeders' Stakes on March 23.

The Arkansas Breeders' Championship will be Hoonani Road's second consecutive start at 1 1/16 miles. The gelding toppled state-bred allowance company by 3 lengths April 14, a race Hill said he considers Hoonani Road's first start around two turns.

"He didn't surprise me," Hill said.

Hoonani Road finished fourth going a mile in the $75,000 Ellis Park Derby on Aug. 12 at Ellis Park. Mile dirt races at the Kentucky venue begin in a chute constructed at a 90-degree angle adjacent to the first turn.

Hill said he isn't sure whether he will ride Hoonani Road in the Arkansas Breeders' Championship because of a possible commitment May 4 at Churchill Downs. Hill will ride Liora for Catalano -- the jockey's father-in-law -- in the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies May 3 at Churchill Downs, and said he would remain there the next day if a race goes for March 29 Oaklawn maiden winner Alkhaatam.

Post positions for the Arkansas Breeders' Championship will be drawn today. The race closed Wednesday with 24 nominations. Hoonani Road has won 7 of 11 starts overall and earned $332,838.

BOREL'S BACK

After coming out of retirement at this year's Oaklawn meeting, trainer Cecil Borel recorded his first victory in more than 4½ years in an April 11 starter-allowance sprint for Arkansas-breds with K J's Nobility. Now, Borel will be bidding for his first stakes victory in almost 10 years.

After a 7-furlong work in 1:35 Saturday morning, Borel gave K J's Nobility the green light for Saturday's Arkansas Breeders' Championship.

"He worked all right," said Borel, the older brother of Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel. "He did good. Galloped out good. Wish I had got a route race in him, but ... that other race was too easy to pass up."

K J's Nobility represented Borel's first victory since Aug. 2, 2014, at Ellis Park. Borel, 65, retired about a week later to care for his ailing wife, Debbie, a former Oaklawn racing official who died Jan. 1, 2015.

K J's Nobility headlines the trainer's four-horse stable.

"Same thing," said Borel, describing his daily routine. "Same work. A little bit harder because you're older. But at least I rest better. I lost a lot of weight. I weighed in the jocks room the other day. I weighed 175. When I left home, I weighed 192. That's good. I needed that. I was too heavy. My blood pressure was going up. I couldn't bend down anymore. All I did was fish since Debbie died, and played with the grandkids. I needed to do something."

Borel had planned on returning to Churchill Downs after the Oaklawn meeting ends May 4, but said he has scrapped that idea because he was unable to secure stalls on track.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Borel said. "I might just throw in the towel and wait until next October, November, try to find me three or four and then come back here. I can find something in October, November in Kentucky, at Keeneland and Churchill, and then they won't be in jail and I come here with two or three next winter. I like it over here. I like the people."

Borel's last stakes victory came in the $50,000 King Cotton Stakes in 2010 at Oaklawn with Cosmic.

Borel has 106 career Oaklawn victories, including eight stakes. He has started five horses at this year's meeting.

FINAL FURLONG

Two scheduled starters for the inaugural $250,000 Oaklawn Mile on Friday posted their final workouts Saturday morning. Fight On covered a half-mile in :49.80 for trainer Doug O'Neill. Exclamation Point went the same distance in :49.40 for trainer Brad Cox. Fight On won the $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes on April 14 in his last start. Exclamation Point will be making his stakes debut after winning five of his first six races, including three at Oaklawn. ... Post positions for the $300,000 Oaklawn Invitational for 3-year-olds May 4 will be drawn today. The winner of the 1⅛-mile race will receive a free berth into the Preakness -- the second leg of the Triple Crown -- on May 18 at Pimlico. ... Doors open at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, the final two days of the scheduled 57-day meeting. First post both days is 12:35 p.m. ... Arkansas Derby and second-division Rebel Stakes winner Omaha Beach, in company, worked 5 furlongs in :59 over a fast track Saturday morning at Churchill Downs in advance of the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

Sports on 04/28/2019