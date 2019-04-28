Draft offers policy on specialty-school entry

Auditions? A numeracy test score? Little Rock School District leaders are grappling with student admission requirements for magnet and specialty schools -- particularly for Parkview Arts and Sciences High and Forest Heights STEM Academy.

Staff members from the district's Student Registration Office, magnet school principals and representatives of the Arkansas Department of Education have compiled a draft policy and submitted it to the district's Community Advisory Board for review and changes in the coming weeks.

Ultimately, the advisory board will send a finished policy proposal to Education Commissioner Johnny Key for approval. Key acts in place of a school board in the district, which has operated under state control since January 2015 with a state-appointed superintendent and no locally elected school board.

Courtney Salas-Ford, deputy counsel for the Education Department, said last week that the policy draft is not only an attempt to consolidate scattered rules and practices together into one central policy but also to address recent complaints some parents have had about student admissions to and removal from the magnet schools.

"As part of the agency's push toward providing technical assistance to the district, we looked at some of the areas where we may have received complaints in the past of unequal opportunities, or disparate treatment along racial and socioeconomic lines," Salas-Ford said. "Particularly one of those areas was around the magnet and specialty programs."

The Education Department's Equity Assistance Center worked with school district staff members to draft a policy that would provide a comprehensive source of information, including some choices on eligibility and admission requirements from which the Community Advisory Board can either adopt or formulate its own criteria, she said.

"The goal of doing this is providing equitable access to all of the students ... and making sure that certain students are not given priority, not given undue advantages and ensuring that all students have an opportunity to access these magnet and specialty programs so that they can succeed and achieve at their highest ability," Salas-Ford said.

The district's Community Advisory Board took no action on the draft at its meeting Thursday. Board member Melanie Fox said the board members need to hear from the public on the provisions before making any decisions.

The Little Rock district has been home to six special-program magnet schools and two magnet-school programs within traditional schools for more than 30 years. The special program schools that feature instruction in the arts, math and sciences, gifted education and/or international studies, were started as part of a federal school desegregation lawsuit. The school programs were designed to attract a 50-50 mix of black and white students from across Pulaski County to campuses that would otherwise serve one race.

In the past dozen years, the Little Rock district was released from the federal court case and is no longer able under existing case law to use race as a sole basis for assigning students to schools. Additionally, the neighboring Pulaski County Special and North Little Rock districts are no longer obligated to send students to the magnet schools and the state is no longer required to provide special funding for the schools.

All that has resulted in changes to the admission requirements to the special-program schools: Booker Arts, Carver Math-Science, Gibbs International Studies and Williams Traditional magnet elementary schools; Horace Mann Arts and Sciences and Dunbar International Studies/Gifted Education middle schools; and Parkview Arts and Science and Central high schools.

The policy draft calls for parents of students seeking admission to a magnet school or to Forest Heights STEM Academy -- established in 2014-15 -- to submit their requests to the district's online Gateway system according to timelines set by the district's Student Registration Office.

There are no eligibility requirements for Booker, Carver, Gibbs and Williams elementary schools nor are there requirements for Dunbar and Horace Mann middle schools and the international studies program at Central High.

But students applying to the gifted-education magnet programs at Dunbar Middle and Central High would have to be officially identified as gifted and talented, according to the draft policy.

Pupils seeking entry into Forest Heights would have to complete a student interest survey and those entering kindergarten would have to score at least at the 40th percentile on both an early literacy and early numeracy assessment, according to an option suggested for the policy. Pupils in grades one through eight would have to have at least a C or equivalent score in science and math courses from the previous year and have a recommendation from the previous year's teacher.

Another option offered in the draft, however, would be no assessment for entering kindergartners at Forest Heights and no letter-grade requirements for the older pupils.

Salas-Ford said the kindergarten assessment would automatically eliminate access to the school for many children. A more equitable system would not have the requirement, she said. She also suggested that there be no entry requirements for elementary grades but criteria for entry in grades six through eight. She said she didn't want to suggest that one option was better than another.

Forest Heights Principal Amy Cooper told the advisory board last week that Forest Heights required a screening of kindergarten pupils when the academy program started in 2014-15 but it was abandoned because of complaints. The upper-grade pupils, however, continued to be screened for the STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] program. Cooper said a minimum 40th percentile score on the kindergarten-entry literacy and numeracy assessments is appropriate for the school. She noted that information about the assessment -- when it was used -- was widely distributed to area preschool programs to make parents aware of it.

Regarding Parkview, Salas-Ford said there are audition requirements for entry into the arts programs but there was not consistent scoring for the auditions. She noted that district staff members are proposing a minimum 60 percent score, and that should be discussed by the Community Advisory Board.

Parkview Principal Randy Rutherford said parents "love Parkview" and seek to enroll their children at the school even when the students don't have an interest in the arts program. That prompted the move to conduct auditions in the arts areas. The rubrics for the auditions are provided to families in advance of the auditions, he said.

While other performing-arts schools select 100% of students based on auditions, Rutherford said only 25% of Parkview students are selected based on audition scores. Others -- who also participated in auditions -- are selected through the district's online random lottery system that is known as the "shuffle."

Parkview also has an exit procedure that generated complaints earlier in this school year. Students who are not achieving in the magnet-related courses are asked to withdraw from the school. Rutherford said that is done only after multiple efforts have been made to consult with the student and provide help.

Salas-Ford noted that the terms of the draft policy allow magnet and specialty-program schools to give enrollment priority to siblings of current magnet and specialty-program students and for children of faculty members at those schools.

In recent years, in an effort to have socioeconomic diversity among the students at the magnet schools, the district reserved certain percentages of seats at each for students who lived north of I-630 and for children who lived south of I-630.

The district also has given preference for magnet middle school and high schools to students who are in the feeder magnet elementary schools for the secondary schools. Williams and Gibbs elementary pupils, for example, have had first dibs to enroll at Dunbar and Central.

The draft policy does not include any language on those reserved seats or feeder-pattern preferences.

"Those dynamics will still be considered in the assignment process," Frederick Fields, the district's executive director for student registration, said Friday.

"We are not abandoning those assignment practices as our Gateway electronic registration system is calibrated to select accordingly," Fields said. "The North/South of I-630 designation will still be included in our assignment process."

Metro on 04/28/2019