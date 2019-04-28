Hall of Fame Day a success at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS -- A few weeks ago when Darren McFadden was introduced at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame banquet, he received the loudest ovation of the night -- an honor that in the past had gone to Ken Hatfield, who was a close second that night.

Saturday at Oaklawn Park, McFadden again was the center of attention, partly because he brought his top two fans in his wife and 1-year-old (and adorable) baby girl.

McFadden was a record-setting running back for the University of Arkansas and played in the NFL for 10 years. He lives in Dallas, but he doesn't miss a chance to get home. On Saturday, he was part of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Day at Oaklawn.

He was one of six former Razorbacks who presented trophies to winners during the first seven races. Denny Flynn, the world-class bull rider, presented the other trophy.

Gary Adams, the pride of Piggott, kicked it off before Ron Brewer, Madre Hill, John McDonnell and Tracy Webb Rice presented trophies to loud applause among a large crowd at Oaklawn.

Louis Cella, Oaklawn's president and CEO, and General Manager Wayne Smith dropped by to welcome the Hall of Famers. Cella went to law school with Flynn's wife, Lynn. A little later, Oaklawn Vice President Eric Jackson came through.

It was a great day at Oaklawn, and proof that Cella's idea of changing Oaklawn's live-racing dates -- Stay Until May, as they say -- was a good one.

Families crowded the infield, and handicappers and fun-seekers took over the rest.

On Saturday, May 4, Oaklawn will close its racing season, and the next Monday construction will begin on its $100 million project that will include a first-class hotel.

Smith, who has an extensive background with the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, will head up the project for Oaklawn, but that is still eight days away.

There is still Kentucky Derby Day doings at Oaklawn, and it will be a grand closing for the racing season with live and simulcast racing, including the Derby.

To celebrate the day, Oaklawn for the first time will serve mint juleps in official Kentucky Derby souvenir glasses.

Smith laughed when Cella said he called his general manager to tell him he wanted to serve mint juleps, the official drink of the Kentucky Derby, and Smith had to tell him he didn't know how to make a mint julep.

Cella told him to Google it and the Kentucky Derby, and sure enough the official recipe showed up.

Glasses were ordered, and that is just part of the festivities for Derby Day at Oaklawn.

On Hall of Fame Day, though, the crowd was treated to a card of 10 races that included the Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-olds.

The field of eight had five horses that had been Triple Crown nominated, including Gray Attempt who appeared to be on the Kentucky Derby trail when he won the Smarty Jones Stakes in January.

Owner Dwight Pruett decided Gray Attempt might be more successful as a sprinter after he finished ninth out of 11 horses in the Arkansas Derby earlier this month.

Gray Attempt broke OK on Saturday but didn't make the lead. Landeskog did and stayed there most of the way, but just before the 16th pole coming down the middle of the track and gaining with every stride was Nitrous, who took the lead easily and pulled away for the win.

Nitrous is trained and ridden by the always competitive team of Steven Asmussen and Ricardo Santana Jr.

It was another great day in the Spa City and at Oaklawn, and a great crowd paid homage to some Arkansas Hall of Famers.

Sports on 04/28/2019