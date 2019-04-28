Hogs notice Hawks 16-under big man at Adidas

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Fayetteville forward Tamaury Releford (right) drives through the lane past Fort Smith Northside forward Jaylin Williams (23) Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, during the second half of play in Bulldog Arena. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks power forward Tamaury Releford has proven to be almost unstoppable when he gets the ball down low during Adidas Gauntlet play this weekend.

Playing for the 16-under Hawks, Releford scored 19, 22 and 16 points in the first three games in Mansfield, Texas.

He also had 7 rebounds and 5 block shots in Friday’s 77-58 win over Team Loaded, had 8 rebounds, 2 steals and a block shot in Saturday’s 80-65 loss to Team Carroll and 4 rebounds and an assist against Garner Road Saturday evening.

Releford, 6-6, 235 pounds of Fayetteville, has said he grew up working on getting the ball and being effective in the post.

“Once I get it, I know what to do,” Releford said. “My hands are big. I can just palm the ball.”

He played tight end for the Bulldogs this past season. He said the two sports help him with his ability to catch the ball in the paint.

“So it’s just like catching the football but it’s just a basketball and I’m palming it,” Releford said.

Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams attended the Hawk’s game on Friday night and the two games on Saturday. Coach Eric Musselman joined him for the second game on Saturday.

“It means a lot, It means I’m working hard,” said Releford of the Arkansas coaches being at his games. “I want to consistently be working hard.”

Releford, who will be a a junior in the fall, lived in Fort Smith before moving to Fayetteville. Earning an offer from the Hogs would be huge.

“It would mean a lot because it’s my hometown,” he said.

Because of his big body and ability to score almost at will, opponents often celebrate when they're successful defensing him.

“Some people will be happy when they block my shot,” Releford said. “They’re like that’s my first time blocking your shot and they’re just happy.”