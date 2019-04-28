Innocent in death of baby, dad says

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man pleaded innocent Friday to a capital-murder charge in the death of his 2-week-old son.

Mark Weldon Lewis, 40, of 203 S. Baggett St., Apartment 6, in Prairie Grove was arrested March 29. He's being held in the Washington County jail.

The body of Jessie Kenneth Lewis was found in the apartment by his mother, Angela Lewis, and his grandmother, Wanda McCain, on March 28. Police said Angela Lewis, 36, had been in the hospital since March 21 being treated for complications from childbirth.

The lifeless infant was on a living room couch, according to a police report.

Mark Lewis was interviewed in the jail and told police that he had been caring for the baby alone, according to the report.

He said he became frustrated with the baby and punched him in the head, the report said.

Lewis said he then packed some clothes, locked the apartment, threw away the key and left, according to the report.

Capital murder is punishable by either death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lewis was given a July 11 court date before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

Metro on 04/28/2019