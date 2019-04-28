Kemp hits tiebreaking HR; Astros top Indians

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 3 (10)

HOUSTON -- Tony Kemp hit a game-ending home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Kemp led off with a pinch-hit drive off Adam Cimber (2-2) that traveled just inside the right-field foul pole for his second home run of the season.

"Opportunities are coming and going, and they're inconsistent, but his approach to the game and his approach to the role hasn't changed," Houston Manager AJ Hinch said. "He's always ready, and he's frustrated with himself when he doesn't get on base, but who needs a walk when you can hit a homer? What a huge time to do it."

Roberto Osuna (2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the victory.

Houston opened a 3-1 lead on Carlos Correa's two-run home run in the sixth, but Cleveland responded with two in the seventh. Francisco Lindor had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly before Mike Freeman singled in Tyler Naquin, tying it at 3.

Brad Peacock pitched six effective innings for the Astros, allowing one run and four hits. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.

Shane Bieber struck out nine in six innings for the Indians. He was charged with three runs and three hits.

The Astros grabbed the lead on Aledmys Diaz's RBI double in the second. The Indians tied it when Jose Ramirez scored on Carlos Santana's double-play grounder in the fourth.

Leonys Martin appeared to have a leadoff home run for Cleveland in the first. But it was ruled foul after a replay review, and Martin popped out.

The feud between Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer and Houston's Alex Bregman has not let up.

On Friday night, Bauer posted a 10-second video on Twitter during which he asks an Alex Bregman bobblehead -- the Astros' giveaway on Friday -- "What's up little buddy, did I dominate you last night?" The bobblehead's head bounces up and down in response. Bauer pitched eight innings in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Astros.

"If he calls that dominating, then I'm very happy for him," Bregman said Saturday. Bregman added sarcastically that he was proud of Bauer.

The pair clashed last season after Bauer insinuated in a tweet that Houston pitchers were using sticky substances to increase spin rates. Bregman called Bauer "Tyler" in a reply to the tweet. Bauer denied he was accusing the Astros of cheating.

The feud continued during the offseason when Bauer challenged Bregman to take batting practice off him and offered to donate money to charity for every home run the third baseman hit. Bregman turned down the offer.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 2 Minnesota hit five home runs off visiting Baltimore for the second consecutive day, including a pair by Max Kepler in a rout of the Orioles.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in his second big league game, Brandon Drury had three hits a day after his winning ninth-inning home run and host Toronto beat Oakland.

RAYS 2, RED SOX 1 Yandy Diaz hit David Price's second pitch over the Green Monster for a home run, Charlie Morton pitched six shutout innings and visiting Tampa Bay held off Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, REDS 3 Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs and host St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

PADRES 8, NATIONALS 3 (10) Greg Garcia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a six-run 10th inning, and visiting San Diego beat Washington to extend its winning streak to five.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 6, GIANTS 4 Gary Sánchez hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth inning for his first hit following nearly two weeks on the injured list, and visiting New York beat San Francisco for its 10th victory in 12 games.

Sports on 04/28/2019