New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who is recovering from a strained left calf, hit in a simulated game Saturday and plans to play in an extended spring training game Monday.

YANKEES

Rehab games set

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and center fielder Aaron Hicks are about ready to join third baseman Miguel Andújar in minor league injury rehabilitation games.

Tulowitzki, recovering from a strained left calf that has sidelined him since April 3, hit again Saturday in a simulated game and said he plans to play in an extended spring training game Monday.

Hicks, out since early March with a strained left lower back, hit against live pitching for the first time and could play in an extended spring game Wednesday.

Andújar, one day after playing five innings of defense and going 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and walk in his first intrasquad game, had three singles in five at-bats Saturday as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers.

Andújar has not played for the Yankees since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder while sliding into third base on a pickoff attempt on March 31.

First baseman Logan Morrison, signed to a minor league deal last week, hit in the simulated game with Tulowitzki and Hicks.

The trio also did defensive drills and took regular batting practice with shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is expected to be out until the summer following Tommy John surgery.

PIRATES

RHP Archer on IL

LOS ANGELES -- Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation of the thumb on his pitching hand, which has bothered him for his last two starts.

With three off days between now and May 6, the Pirates can get Archer some time to heal without needing a fifth starter. The Pirates recalled right-hander Michael Feliz on Saturday.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Archer felt the thumb issue last weekend against San Francisco and again Friday night, when he gave up six runs over four innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Archer is 1-2 with 4.33 ERA in five starts.

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Archer's injury resulted from wear and tear.

RED SOX

Spasms halt Martinez

BOSTON -- Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Saturday's game against Tampa Bay because of back spasms.

Martinez, who was in the original lineup hitting cleanup as the DH, was replaced by Steve Pearce, who was inserted into the seventh spot in the batting order.

Martinez is batting a team best for regulars at .340 with 4 home runs and 13 RBI.

Xander Bogaerts was moved up from fifth to the cleanup spot.

Pearce, the World Series MVP last fall, is struggling with a .125 average and no home runs with only 1 RBI in 11 games.

The teams open a rain-shortened, two-game series after Friday's scheduled game at Fenway Park was rained out.

BREWERS

Familiar face returns

NEW YORK -- The newest member of the Milwaukee Brewers is a familiar face.

Gio González is back after finalizing a $2 million, one-year contract, and the veteran left-hander will start today's series finale against the New York Mets. González also played for Milwaukee last season, helping the Brewers win the NL Central and make it to the NL Championship Series after he was acquired in an Aug. 31 trade with Washington.

González, 33, was a welcome sight for the weary Brewers after their rain-delayed 10-2 victory over the Mets in the series opener.

"He brought some energy today already to the clubhouse," Manager Craig Counsell said before Saturday's game against New York. "He's well-rested, everybody else isn't."

Milwaukee designated reliever Jake Petricka for assignment to make room for González, who is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 313 career big league games.

González signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees in March, but he opted out of the deal after going 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts covering 15 innings at Class AAA. Back on the market after a long winter, González decided to rejoin the Brewers.

Sports on 04/28/2019