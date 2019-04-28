Nitrous blows by field; Gray Attempt out of gas

HOT SPRINGS -- Whereas Saturday's setup was perfect for the winner, eight races in seven months without a significant break might have been one too many for the favorite.

Nitrous, ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., responded at first asking to overcome a breakneck pace and win the $150,000, 6-furlong Bachelor Stakes in 1:09.70 before an estimated crowd of 15,000 at Oaklawn Park.

Nitrous, the 5-1 third choice trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, passed front-running Landeskog in the final 50 yards to win by 1¾ lengths. Landeskog, by Munnings, held on for second, 6¾ lengths in front of Gray Attempt -- an Oaklawn star since opening day and 6-5 favorite -- who took a route unfamiliar to him to finish third under jockey Jon Court. Ninth Street was fourth in the field of eight, 9 lengths behind the winner.

Nitrous was in sixth, 7¼ lengths behind Landeskog through the first quarter-mile in 21.31. He remained in sixth through the half -- which Landeskog passed first in 44.26 -- but moved to fourth and 4½ lengths off the lead at the head of the stretch with less than a quarter-mile left.

That was when Santana said he first asked Nitrous to race.

"I didn't want to move too soon," Santana said. "He was feeling really good, and when I turned for home, I asked him, and he gave me a lot of kick."

"We knew on paper there were some really fast horses in there," Asmussen said. "We think that he's better if he settles and runs."

In his last start, Nitrous finished fourth in the $125,000, 6-furlong Gazebo Stakes on March 23.

"The other day, he was just in the mix," Asmussen said. "Not all the way in there and not all the way out of there, and it wasn't ideal for him. Today, there was much more pace. They got away, and he was able to settle and then fly home, which he's capable of."

Landeskog led the field by 4 lengths with 1/8th of a mile to race, but Santana moved Nitrous to the middle of the track and passed a group of four with all of the momentum it would take to catch the leader.

"As soon as I asked, I thought we would win," Santana said.

"He said, 'When I grabbed him, he was under me,' '' Asmussen said. "They weren't going to hold him off."

Edwin Maldonado flew in from Santa Anita Park in Southern California to ride Landeskog, trained by Doug O'Neill, and he said he thought he was on the winner until late.

It was Landeskog's second start. He won against Oaklawn maiden special-weights at 6 furlongs on March 31.

"He felt like he was going to win it," Maldonado said. "He ran big. I'm really proud of him."

Asmussen flew out of Hot Springs for Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., shortly after the race. Court said he would drive to the same destination today. Asmussen trains and Court rides Long Range Toddy, a Kentucky Derby qualifier set to start the Derby for owner Willis Horton of Marshall on Saturday.

"I'm going to the airport now," Asmussen said. "Long Range Toddy works tomorrow. I'm all in."

Dwight Pruett's Gray Attempt had led from the start in each of his four career wins, but his start from the sixth gate left him unable to reach the pace set by Landeskog along the rail.

"He felt good underneath me," Court said. "I actually had a really good trip, and they were sizzling on the front end. I wasn't so far back that I couldn't run them down, but then Asmussen's horse just swooped the whole field. That was impressive."

Gray Attempt trainer Jinks Fires said a rest might be in order.

"He ran well," Fires said. "He didn't get away from the gate as well as I would have liked him to, but he's run five times at the meet, and that's asking a lot of a horse. He needs us to back off of him a little bit."

Gray Attempt entered the Bachelor as the last horse with a chance to win three stakes races this season at Oaklawn. He won the Smarty Jones and Gazebo stakes.

Two other horses won two stakes at Oaklawn this season. Omaha Beach won a division of the Rebel Stakes and the Arkansas Derby, and Midnight Bisou won the Azeri and Apple Blossom stakes. Both of their Oaklawn seasons are complete.

"I'm shellshocked," Pruett said as he stepped from the track after the Bachelor. "I truly expected to win the race."

