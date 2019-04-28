Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK Just a Coinkydink in the 10th BEST BET Bella Alicita in the ninth

LONG SHOT Florida Bird in the fifth.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS 3-10 (30 percent) MEET 151-491 (30.8 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**SKIP’S SONG rallied to fourth after a troubled start in a useful sprint tune-up, and she is switching to David Cohen, who is battling for leading rider honors. FRIGID was beaten a neck in a tough-luck defeat around two turns, and she is a logical threat if able to repeat the effort. NOTORIOUS GAL tired after moving into contention turning into the stretch in her second career start. She is improving and a well-timed move may be all she needs.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Skip’s Song Cohen Chleborad 3-1 5 Frigid Johnson Petalino 5-2 6 Notorious Gal Elliott Compton 5-1 8 Morning Belle Lara Hobby 6-1 4 Lil’ Shopper Meche Ruiz 9-2 3 Honduras Pride Rodriguez Deatherage 8-1 1 Kiss Me Lily Shepherd Hall 10-1 2 De Queen Thompson Hall 20-1

2 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

**FLIGHT RISK had to overcome early traffic trouble when defeating $30,000 conditioned-claimers, and he is dropping in price and switching to leading rider Ricardo Santana Jr. ARMAMENT easily defeated conditioned-claimers just two races back at Fair Grounds, and the class dropper may not have cared for a wet track when fifth best in his local debut. GOLDEN BULLET has disappointed in three consecutive wet-track races, but he was a decisive over a fast track Jan. 25, and he may be able to control the pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Flight Risk Santana Asmussen 3-1 8 Armament Cohen Broberg 2-1 5 Golden Bullet Hill Milligan 5-1 1 Dreamer’s Point WDe La Cruz Contreras 4-1 6 Powerful Thirst Vazquez Villafranco 8-1 4 Colombard Bridgmohan Mason 8-1 3 Charlie’s Schiller Meche Ives 15-1 7 Lucky Inferno Birzer Turner 20-1

3 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

**UNPROVOKED is moving up a condition following a clear front-running victory, and she has been consistent in seven career races at Oaklawn. HIDENSEEK SALLY is dropping in class after showing improved early speed in a fourth-place finish, and the beaten odds-on favorite represents strong connections. SHE’S A LUCKY ONE cleared her previous condition with a win last fall at Keeneland, and she is the late-running half of a strong entry with the top selection.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Unprovoked Canchari Anderson 3-1 2 Hidenseek Sally Elliott Cox 2-1 1 She’s a Lucky One Birzer Anderson 3-1 6 Essie’s Reward Bridgmohan Young 4-1 5 Plum Gorgeous Vazquez Villafranco 5-1 3 Foxy Mischief Santana Ortiz 6-1 7 Can’ttouchmenow Lara Cristel 8-1 4 J P’s Gladys WDe La Cruz Puhl 12-1

4 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

**TIZ A SHARPIE earned the field’s fastest Beyer figure when finishing third behind a post-time favorite, and she is dropping in class and should be rolling late. MY GIRL ROCKET has been close to the pace in four consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the three-time post-time favorite is due to win soon. STARVANA pressed the pace in a clear second-place finish, and she likely needed the race after a layoff, and the winner of the race came and scored a repeat victory.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Tiz a Sharpie Santana Asmussen 5-2 8 My Girl Rocket Canchari Broberg 4-1 7 Starvana Birzer Anderson 7-2 6 Noho Mojica Chleborad 6-1 2 Pretty Savi Loveberry Robertson 6-1 9 Frugal Betty Rocco Martin 8-1 1 Sandy Sangria Quinonez Cline 12-1 5 Heffington Harr Cline 20-1 4 Prado’s Trust WDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

5 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $8,000

*FLORIDA BIRD has not raced since September, but the front-running mare is working well and all three of her wins have been at Oaklawn. AUNT GAYLE finished second when last running at this claiming price, and she will appreciate moving from a wet to a fast track. MS FIFTY FIRST ST. was stake-placed over this track last season, and while not as good in 2019, she is certainly good enough to win at this much lower classification.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Florida Bird Birzer Martin 20-1 12 Aunt Gayle Hill McKellar 12-1 6 Ms Fifty First St. Quinonez Cates 3-1 2 Cats Honor WDe La CruzMcBride 5-1 9 She’s too Cool Santana Asmussen 4-1 8 Euro Me Mojica Loy 12-1 1 She’s a Queen Canchari Milligan 6-1 5 Dirty Dixie Road Cohen Holthus 8-1 3 She’s Undawnted Harr Ives 20-1 13 Spunky Town Birzer Smith 8-1 4 Jean’s Beauty Rocco Martin 15-1 7 Miss Barham Loveberry Johnson 15-1 10 Seaside Surprise Thompson Dobric 20-1

6 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

**CURLIN ROAD is an older class-horse who was beaten a neck in his first start at the meeting, and he was claimed by the leading trainer and should work out a favorable stalk-and-pounce trip. WHERE’S THE WIDGET led $25,000 claimers past every pole in a sharp local debut, and the versatile gelding is dangerous from on or off the pace. BUBBAS DIXIE was a four-time winner in 2018, and the consistent strong finisher figures to save ground and may benefit from a contentious pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINERODDS

5 Curlin Road Santana Asmussen 7-2 3 Where’s the Widget Cohen Brennan 5-2 2 Bubbas Dixie Borel Borel 6-1 1 Giant Influence Vazquez Villafranco 7-2 1 Soul P Say Vazquez Villafranco 7-2 6 Hardly a Secret WDe La Cruz Contreras 6-1 4 All About Ashley Hill Ortiz 5-1 7 Whole Lotta Luck Elliott Vance 15-1 8 Sidavi Lara Ortiz 20-1

7 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

**RI RI FRENCH FRY has lost a late lead in back-to-back in-the-money finishes, and a switch to the leading rider may help get him home in front. HESLUCK is adding blinkers following a clear runner-up finish, and he has shown improvement in each of four races. VANS FLYING COWBOY is taking a slight drop in price on the heels of a third-place finish, and he gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINERODDS

9 Ri Ri French Fry Santana Cates 2-1 7 Hesluck Birzer Roberts 7-2 5 Vans Flying Cowboy P.-Barcenas Garcia 8-1 3 Last Heart Vazquez Ortiz 6-1 1a Delta Reward Loveberry Hornsby 20-1 2 Major Bizkit Thompson Jackson 10-1 11 Call Me Derby Cohen Morse 6-1 12 Slightly Crafty Lara Borel 10-1 4 Storm’s a Suspect WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1 1 Kinda Stormy Loveberry Hornsby 20-1 10 Grahamstan Quinonez Swearingen30-1 6 Blu Blaze Harr Cristel 30-1 13 Summersweet Road Meche Dobric 30-1 8 Gotta B Scrappy Fletcher Martin 30-1

8 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

**SAY IT SOFTLY was caught inside the final furlong when third in her first race for current connections, and the consistent filly should be in perfect position at the top of the lane. PEACHY has been finishing well in three competitive races at the meeting, and the often-claimed filly may be a bit closer in a race with little speed. POINT STREAK has finished second in both starts at this non-winners-of-two condition, and she is fortunate to land in a field with little opposing speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Say It Softly Vazquez Villafranco 5-1 3 Peachy Cohen Diodoro 5-2 4 Point Streak Elliott Hartman 7-2 6 Between the Arches Loveberry Petalino 9-2 9 Lucky Be a Lady Canchari Fires 12-1 2 C C’s Baby Girl Thompson Fires 20-1 11 Linda Listen Lara Matthews 12-1 1 Lively Spell Bridgmohan Mason 15-1 7 Suspect the Worst Birzer Jackson 15-1 5 Silver Turns Gold WDe La Cruz Martin 20-1 8 Blue Mermaid Quinonez Williams 20-1

9 Purse $91,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

***BELLA ALICITA is a stake-placed filly who finished third behind recent Grade III winner Lady Apple, and she may have found a field she can take wire-to-wire. MARATHON QUEEN followed a career debut victory at Fair Grounds with a narrow loss in the Martha Washington, but she was eased in the Grade III Honey Bee and may be a slightly vulnerable favorite. BLESSED AGAIN finished second behind the top selection as a juvenile at Remington, but exits a decisive maiden victory over this track and may be peaking now.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINERODDS

1 Bella Alicita Cohen Young 5-2 4 Marathon Queen Santana Asmussen 8-5 2 Blessed Again Thompson Prather 9-2 6 Perfect Reins Vazquez Asmussen 3-1 5 Sheesa Pontiac Quinonez Von Hemel15-1 3 Agi’s Cait Birzer Campbell 8-1

10 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $30,000

***JUST A COINKYDINK has finished well in two recent sprint races, and he is dropping into a conditioned-claiming race and drew an advantageous inside post position. IT’S BELLAMY TIME pressured the early leader before edging clear in a nice two-turn maiden victory, and he has recorded a bullet subsequent work and drew the rail. MOON DOG SPOT was a clear career debut winner sprinting, and he is bred to carry his speed this far.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINERODDS

2 Just a Coinkydink Vazquez Hartman 5-2 1 It’s Bellamy Time Birzer Roberts 7-2 8 Moon Dog Spot Lara Cates 6-1 13 Smellin Candy WDe La Cruz Hornsby 12-1 5 P C Suspect Canchari Martin 8-1 10 Hamazing Vision Loveberry Hornsby 12-1 12 Caddo Daddy Mojica Westermann6-1 6 Pop Life Cohen Moquett 8-1 3 Japedo Hill Johnson 15-1 9 Euroway Rodriguez Deatherage30-1 7 C H Jay Harr Loy 30-1 11 Wasabi Moon Elliott Ashauer 20-1 4 Cat Got Even WDe La Cruz Martin 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

FLORIDA BIRD in an interesting longshot in the fifth race, and spreading out generously in the place and show spot provides a chance at collecting a boxcar trifecta. The seventh race starts a 50-cent Pick-4 and at least three horses must be used. The eighth race has at least four contenders, and the ninth seems a three-filly race. The 10th race may have a single in JUST A COINKYDINK, or open to several for those betting bigger dollars.