State Division I college baseball roundups

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 4, LOUISIANA-MONROE 3 (12)

Kyle MacDonald's RBI single in the bottom of the 12th inning gave Arkansas State University (23-20, 9-11 Sun Belt Conference) a victory over Louisiana-Monroe (18-24, 7-12) on Saturday and evened the weekend series at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Jake Jablonski struck out to start the 12th inning for the Red Wolves, but Drew Tipton got the rally going with a single. Andrew Leggo drew a walk to put runners at first and second with one out, setting the stage for MacDonald, who hit a 2-2 pitch to left-center field to score Tipton for the winning run.

The Warhawks took the lead early, scoring a run on a fielder's choice in the first inning and getting an RBI double from Andrew Beesley in the third to take a 2-0 lead. Jablonski reached on a bunt single in the third inning and an error by ULM third baseman Chad Bell allowed him to advance to third base and scored Tyler Duncan to cut the lead to 2-1. Jablonski later scored when Tipton reached on a fielding error by Warhawks first baseman Blake Buckman to tie the game at 2-2.

Beesley scored in the top of the eighth when Logan Wurm reached on a fielder's choice, giving the Warhawks a 3-2 lead. But the Red Wolves tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Will Huber.

Duncan went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored to lead ASU, which finished with 8 hits, 3 errors and 8 stranded base runners. Reliever Chandler Coates (4-4) earned the victory after giving up 2 hits to the 5 batters he faced in his only inning of work. Starter Nate Alberius went 7 innings, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 7 hits with 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

TROY 11, UALR 5

Troy (22-21, 10-10) scored 9 of its 11 runs in the first 5 innings to even the weekend series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (20-22, 12-7) on Saturday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Troy took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to an RBI single by Dalton Sinquefield and a three-run home run by Logan Cerny. The lead became 7-0 in the third after Chase Smartt hit a two-run home run and Cole Prestegard added an RBI double. Smartt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to make it 8-0 and Drew Frederic's RBI single in the fifth gave Troy a 9-0 lead.

UALR scored twice in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Chase Coker, who later scored on Garrett Scott's RBI single to left field. Riely Pittman added an RBI double to right-center field in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-3.

But a two-run home run by Sadler Goodwin in the top of the eighth gave Troy an 11-3 lead. UALR scored its final two runs in the bottom of the eighth on Troy Alexander's eighth home run of the season and a sacrifice fly by Christian Reyes.

Coker, Pittman, Ryan Benavidez and Eldrige Figueroa each had 2 hits for UALR, which finished with 11 hits and 10 runners left on base. Hayden Arnold (4-1) took his first loss of the season for UALR after allowing 7 runs -- 6 earned -- on 6 hits with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts over 3 innings. Levi Thomas (5-2) got the victory after going 6 innings, in which he allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 2, HOUSTON BAPTIST 1

The University of Central Arkansas (23-20, 13-7 Southland Conference) ran its winning streak to six games Saturday with a victory over Houston Baptist (13-29, 6-14) at Husky Field in Houston.

UCA fell behind for the second consecutive game as the Huskies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Johnny Gonzales' RBI double. But the Bears tied it in the third inning on an RBI single by Jay Anderson that scored Nathaniel Sagdahl, whose sacrifice fly in the fifth inning scored Joshmar Doran to give UCA the lead for good.

The Bears, who have won 7 of their past 8 Southland games and 6 of 7 conference series, got a strong pitching performance from freshman Noah Cameron (4-1). He went 8 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits with 1 walk and 9 strikeouts. Sophmore Gavin Stone got his second save of the weekend and fourth of the season after getting a strikeout, ground out and fly out to end the game.

SWAC

INCARNATE WORD 15, UAPB 11

Justin Robinson, Sergio Esparza and Nick Kreutzer had two hits each for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-34) in a loss to Incarnate Word (28-14) on Saturday at Sullivan Field in San Antonio.

The Golden Lions scored two runs in the first inning when Austin Krzeminski reached on a fielder's choice, and an error on the play allowed Esparza and Robinson to score. Incarnate Word tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double and a wild pitch. UAPB took the lead again in the top of the second on an RBI single by Jarficur Parker, who later scored on Esparza's RBI single to take a 4-2 lead.

But the Cardinals took the lead for good after scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-4 lead. After a defensive error gave UAPB a run in the top of the third, cutting the lead to 7-5, Incarnate Word made up for it by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single and a throwing error to take a 10-5 lead. UAPB got as close as 12-10 after scoring two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings, but Incarnate Word added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 15-10 lead.

Jordan O'Guinn (0-4) took the loss for UAPB after allowing 11 runs -- 10 earned -- on 9 hits with 4 walks in 3 innings.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 04/28/2019