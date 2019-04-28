UA hoops coaches watch top targets

MANSFIELD, Texas -- Two of the University of Arkansas' top basketball targets showcased their talent this weekend at the Adidas Gauntlet while being watched by the Hogs.

Junior guards Kyree Walker and Dalen Terry of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix are playing for California-based DreamVision and Compton Magic Elite. The three-day event started Friday and ends this afternoon.

Dalen Terry highlights arkansasonline.com/428Terry Kyree Walker highlights arkansasonline.com/49Walker

Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams was seen at Terry's first three games and Walker's first two games of the weekend. Head Coach Eric Musselman, who attended the Nike EYBL event in Atlanta on Friday and Saturday, arrived in Dallas on Saturday afternoon. He watched Terry play late Saturday, and plans to watch both today.

Musselman offered scholarships to Walker and Terry -- along with Montverde (Fla.) Academy guard Moses Moody, formerly of North Little Rock -- the day he was introduced as the Hogs' new coach on April 8. Since then, Musselman has been in contact with Terry.

"He's talked to me a couple of times and told me I'm at the top of their list," Terry said. "They really want to recruit me. There's a reason why they offered me and my teammate Kyree, and Moses first."

Terry, 6-7, 205 pounds, has offers from California, Utah, Marquette, Southern California, Arizona State and others. He came into the weekend averaging 10 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in four games in Gauntlet play.

Terry, who has a 7-foot wingspan, is a natural point guard who shows excellent handles and ability to distribute to his teammates.

"Ever since I was younger, I've been playing point guard," he said. "It's just simple for me. I've always been a big guard."

Being a bigger and longer guard gives smaller guards fits.

"I use my arms and get my hands on the ball," Terry said. "Since I can't jump that high, my arms make it look a little bit better. So it just helps with every aspect in the game."

Razorback fans are vocal about their desire to see Terry and Walker in Fayetteville.

"Everybody on social media says, 'Kyree and Dalen need to come,' " said Terry, who plans to visit Arkansas at some point.

ESPN rates Walker, 6-6, 220, a five-star prospect, No. 4 shooting guard and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2020 class. There's been talk about him reclassifying to become a 2019 recruit, but Walker is downplaying the decision.

"It'd probably be after the summer after everything is done, all my victories, and trying to be the best player I can be on and off the court," Walker said.

Walker, who wasn't surprised to see Musselman leave Nevada for Arkansas, said the Razorback coach talks up his need for him.

"He always talks about needing big guards," Walker said. "I guess that's the new thing nowadays, everybody needs a big guard. I've been working on it for years, development, trying to be a guard, but also play the 1 through 4 or 1 through 3, and that always translates in my game."

He's averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in five games of Gauntlet league play going into today's final two games. He noticed Williams at his first game Saturday.

"I did. He winked at me, so I know he was here to watch me play," Walker said.

Walker, whose father Khari is 6-9, is expected to grow in height. He said he's hearing the most from Memphis, Oregon, UCLA , Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and others.

He's looking forward to seeing Musselman at his two games today.

"I'll put on a show for him," he said.

Walker reminds people he's not just scorer.

"I can facilitate the ball," Walker said. "Everybody thinks I can just score and do it by myself and all this, but I'm more than that. I'm a team player. When it's time to come on and we need a bucket, I can get us one. When we need somebody else to get a bucket, I can do that, too."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

