UALR applications up, but enrollment down

More and more first-time, degree-seeking college prospects are applying for enrollment at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to federal data analyzed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, but the number of those applicants who enroll as full-time students isn't going up.

New student enrollment figures have fluctuated, and the university's student retention rate has declined, according to state reports, leading to declining overall enrollment.

The university recently restructured its student affairs office and hired a new admissions director Feb. 1. University leaders unveiled draft plans this spring to increase enrollment and student retention, and Chancellor Andrew Rogerson plans to form committees in the next week or two to review the plans and finalize them for action.

The efforts are meant to right declining enrollment and subsequent declining revenue, and budget cuts at the university. While UALR has lost 20 percent of its student enrollment since 2010, it remains the fifth-largest university in the state and one of only three doctoral universities with "high" or "very high" research activity.

For Rogerson, the efforts aren't just about improving the school's finances. He envisions a much larger role for the university in the state's largest city -- as an employer and as an educator of many of the area's residents.

"Show me a vibrant city that doesn't have a vibrant university," he said. "You can't find one."

UALR is facing a projected $12 million budget shortfall for next year that it hopes to slash in half through the freezing of vacant positions and scholarship aid.

University leaders have laid out recommendations for the school's leadership, and Rogerson hopes to eventually receive support from the rest of the city in the form of nearby development that caters to college students.

To start, he's reorganized the student affairs office, forming staff members into groups focused on specific areas and reducing the hierarchical structure. He plans to hire another scholarship office employee to reduce the school's lag time in notifying students approved for admission of their aid packages. At other universities, students often receive aid packages sooner, often with their acceptance letters, but UALR has traditionally waited to tell students what their aid packages are, Rogerson said.

The university has 10,525 students enrolled, down from 13,176 in 2010. Of that number, 1,255 were high schoolers dually enrolled in college courses. At the most, those students pay $100 per course.

RECRUITMENT

It's possible to turn around enrollment and retention.

Wayne State University in Detroit has increased its enrollment as the city has regained some of its economic health, according to a 2018 article in the Chronicle of Higher Education. Wayne State worked to make it easier for students to enroll, worked to change the way people thought about its location, created a community-ambassador program, and reached out to schoolteachers and students to let them use the university's library. The university also waived application fees for first-generation applicants.

Another public university, Southern Utah University, reversed its declining freshman retention rates by changing its student orientation, adding a first-year experience program and creating a peer-mentoring program, the Chronicle reported last year.

A consultant's report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette found that UALR is enrolling a decreasing share -- now about 32%, down from 40% in 2013 -- of the first-time, full-time prospects that it initially accepts for enrollment.

While the university is accepting for enrollment more of those students, it has actually enrolled fewer of them in recent years.

For transfer students, the university has received fewer applications and has accepted fewer and enrolled fewer of those students since 2013, the report states.

Nationally, for public, four-year institutions, enrollments of accepted first-time freshmen have been declining since 2009, the report states. The rate was 27% in 2016, down from 43% in 2009.

UALR's average tuition discount rate for undergraduates was 53%, higher than the national average, according to the report.

The consultant, Ruffalo Noel Levitz, noted in its 2018 report that UALR spends far more recruiting students, when calculated per student, than do a majority of other public, four-year institutions and that it actually enrolls fewer recruits per admissions or recruitment officer than the majority of public, four-year institutions.

The median amount spent by midsized, public, four-year institutions was $623 per student for the 2016-17 school year, and the 75th percentile was $747 per student. At UALR, it was $965 per student.

The median number of students enrolled per admissions or recruitment staff member for midsized, public, four-year institutions was 308. The 25th percentile was 179. At UALR, the number was 212.

UALR's recruitment plan, for 2019-22, is designed to attract only students at the undergraduate level.

It notes that more than 500 students accepted to UALR last year did not enroll in the fall at UALR or anywhere else. It also notes that a large share of UALR's students are transfers and that the declining enrollment at community colleges may be causing declining transfer applications.

The 35-page report included several recommendations for recruiting and supporting military veterans, including by creating an ROTC program. The university should be "the campus" for veterans, the report reads.

The draft recruitment plan doesn't go far enough, some faculty members said Friday during a faculty senate meeting.

Andrew Wright, immediate past faculty senate president and an engineering professor, asked the faculty senate to draft its own plan to outline specific actions that leadership can take now to improve enrollment. The draft plan from university leadership is too focused on actions that can be taken in two to four years, some say.

"We don't think it's strong enough," said Amanda Nolen, faculty senate president and an education professor.

"It's a great start," she said, but it needs to be expanded. It should address graduate students, who make up more than 20% of enrolled students and who count for more in government funding formulas.

With declining freshmen enrollment and national projections of declining high school graduates beginning in 2025, Nolen stressed the university's growth populations beyond first-time freshmen: transfer students, first-generation students and veterans.

Wright said he thinks the university should focus on different plans for different departments.

The engineering department is largely first-time freshmen, but the rhetoric and writing department is mostly transfer students. So the engineering department can recruit from high schools, but the rhetoric and writing department could benefit from better credit transfer partnerships with community colleges, called "2+2" agreements.

"We don't need a one-size-fits-all plan, and that was what was presented to us," he said.

RETENTION

Wright and Nolen were more pleased with the report's draft retention plan, which Wright said had more recommendations that can be acted upon immediately.

Among the several dozen recommendations were: establishing an ongoing retention committee and goal-setting; centralizing advising; identifying students at risk of failing; establishing a campuswide appointment-making system; improving the university's website; reviewing and increasing tutoring for courses with high drop, withdrawal and failure rates; better coordinating the first-year colloquium program and reducing the amount of adjunct teaching; expanding learning communities; pursuing federal grants to help with child care and university improvement; and coordinating core course schedules to increase availability to students and potentially reduce the number of courses needed.

It also called for reinvigorating the Student Services Success Initiatives, which are now run by a graduate assistant.

"Given the portion of our student body constituted by minorities, our mission, the enormous amount of work that went into the original creation of these programs, and that our retention and graduation numbers for minorities mirror national trends (e.g., that African American males are at the bottom of the heap), it is baffling that they have been diminished to the point that they are currently run by a graduate assistant," the draft plan reads.

The university should also review admissions deadlines that can get students off to a bad start. Students are allowed to be admitted too late, sometimes as late as the first week of the school year, causing them not to be able to get into already-filled classes that they need.

"While these practices may be intended to be welcoming, business offices and advisers spend ordinate amounts of time on these students," the plan reads. "In general, we've become an institution with few meaningful deadlines, and that only makes matters worse. If the intent is to catch every drop of rain, but these students do not retain, it's not clear that the effort is worth it."

Andrew Rogerson

Metro on 04/28/2019