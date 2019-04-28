Worshippers gunned down in synagogue

Members of the Chabad of Poway synagogue embrace Saturday outside the temple community center in Poway, Calif. Police arrested the man suspected of attacking the synagogue.

POWAY, Calif. -- A 19-year-old man opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday, killing a woman and wounding three others Saturday, authorities said.

President Donald Trump and other elected officials decried what they called an anti-Semitic attack exactly six months after 11 people were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest assault on Jews in U.S. history.

The man, identified by the San Diego County sheriff's office as John Earnest, used an AR-type assault weapon to shoot worshippers at Chabad of Poway, San Diego County Sheriff William Gore told reporters.

A girl and two men were wounded as the Jewish congregation gathered for Passover, a weeklong commemoration of the deliverance of the ancient Hebrews from slavery in Egypt.

As the shooter fled, an off-duty Border Patrol agent inside the synagogue opened fire, missing the gunman but striking his getaway vehicle in the city of Poway, just over 20 miles north of San Diego, Gore said.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said that after the shooting, the gunman called the California Highway Patrol to report his location on Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo.

A San Diego police officer who was speeding toward the synagogue exited the freeway and saw the gunman in his car. The man pulled over, jumped out of his vehicle and put his hands in the air, Nisleit said.

The officer saw a rifle on the front passenger seat of the car, the chief said.

Gore said he couldn't provide a motive for the shooting. Investigators were interrogating the suspect. Authorities say they were reviewing copies of his social media posts.

Earnest had no earlier contact with law enforcement, Gore said. In a manifesto published online Saturday under the name John Earnest, the writer described plans to kill Jews, referring to himself as an "anti-Semite" and "white supremacist." It referred to the alleged shooters at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue and the New Zealand mosque, Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler as role models. The writer expressed no remorse for his impending actions.

In the document, the writer appears to have confessed to setting fire to Escondido Mosque, located fewer than 9 miles from the Poway Chabad, a month earlier, and dedicated the arson to the New Zealand shooter. The writing appears to mirror the New Zealand shooter's manifesto.

There was no known threat after the man was detained, but authorities increased patrols at places of worship as a precaution, police said.

Minoo Anvari, a member of the synagogue, told media outlets that her husband was inside during the shooting. She said he called to tell her the shooter was shouting and cursing.

She called the shooting "unbelievable" in a peaceful and tightknit community.

"We are strong. You can't break us," she said.

Four people were taken to Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital, spokesman Derryl Acosta said. A woman died of her wounds, and a girl and two men were in stable condition, authorities said. Their names were not released.

But Anvari said Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein suffered a hand wound. Anvari told CNN that "he did not leave his congregation until he was finished speaking to them -- calming their fears and pledging resilience."

Anvari said, "Everybody was crying and screaming."

Nancy Levanoni, 80, who has been going to the synagogue for 17 years, said, "Apparently God was looking after us because we got there a little later than normal."

Services started at 10 a.m., and Levanoni and her husband, Menachem Levanoni, 81, the former president of the synagogue, got there closer to 11:15 a.m.

"As we were getting out of the car, we heard gunshots," she said. "I thought maybe someone was stepping on those little plastic bubbles."

Her husband, who had been an Israeli soldier, said he thought they were gunshots.

They headed toward the synagogue, where Nancy Levanoni saw the rabbi's hand bleeding and he appeared to have been shot. He was very upset. One of her closest friends was on the floor.

Speaking of her friend, she said: "She can't do enough for people around her. If you are sick, she brings you food. She's a wonderful, wonderful person."

The pair had been friends for 17 years, and the victim was very active in the synagogue, she said.

Walter Vandivort, who lives in the neighborhood of the Poway synagogue, said he heard gunshots while he was indoors. He said he was unsure how many he heard.

He described the neighborhood as a "peaceful, middle-class" area that had never seen this kind of violence in the decades he has lived there.

The community, which describes itself as "the city in the country," is both rural and urban, a place where sports stars have made their homes, but where horse trailers are parked in front of many houses.

Neighbors gathered on the sidewalks near the synagogue as police officers taped off and closed major roads.

"I thought I heard shots, but I thought maybe it was a car," resident Jake Padilla said. "Then I heard it again and I heard people screaming. I started to run outside, and my wife yelled at me to call the cops instead. This kind of thing is getting too common. There's too much hate in the country right now."

Trump offered his sympathies from Washington, saying, "obviously -- looks right now based on my last conversations -- looks like a hate crime."

"Hard to believe, hard to believe," he continued. "With respect to the synagogue in California near San Diego. We're doing some very heavy research. We'll see what happens, what comes up. At this moment it looks like a hate crime. But my deepest sympathies to all of those affected. And we'll get to the bottom of it."

Mayor Steve Vaus said, "I want you know to you this is not Poway. We always walk with our arms around each other, and we will walk through this tragedy with our arms around each other."

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said he joins the community in grief.

"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship, and no one should be targeted for practicing the tenets of their faith," he said.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., said on Twitter: "Another tragedy in a place of worship ... Another instance in America where people went to pray and find peace, only to be met with violence and bloodshed ... My heart goes out to the victims of the Chabad of Poway shooting today."

The Chabad of Poway was established in 1986. It approaches the Torah in a "modern, relevant context," according to its website.

The Chabad hosts a weekly Kiddush luncheon that followed the Shabbat morning services. On Saturday, for the last day of Passover, there was a special service known as Yizkor, to remember the dead parents of those at the synagogue.

Information for this article was contributed by Elliot Spagat and Daisy Nguyen of The Associated Press; by Deanna Paul and Katie Mettler of The Washington Post; and by Christopher Mele and Heather Murphy of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/DENIS POROY

A crowd gathers Saturday outside the synagogue in Poway, Calif., where a woman was killed and three people wounded when a man opened fire on worshippers.

