1 injured, property damaged in Little Rock shootout, police say

A Sunday evening shootout in Little Rock injured a man after a bullet struck him in the leg while a hail of gunfire shattered vehicle windows and hit homes, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. to the 9000 block of West 40th Street on reports of possible shootout in the street between several people, according to the police report.

Police said a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg and went to the hospital for his injuries.

Witnesses described seeing several people and hearing multiple gunshots before a dark vehicle sped away, the report said.

The shooting damaged multiple vehicles and struck at least one home, according to the report. Investigators reviewed several shell casings belonging to different guns.

Officials listed no other injuries in the report.

Investigators reviewed video footage of a gray SUV they believe to be the shooters’ getaway car, the report said.

Authorities had made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn’t include a detailed description of the suspects.