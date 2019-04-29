Gunfire hits Little Rock home while 9 children inside, police say

Gunfire pierced through a Little Rock home while at least nine children were inside, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Howard Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said nine children ranging in age from six to 15 and two adults were inside and took cover as the shots were fired. The report said everyone declined medical attention.

Investigators noted at least four bullets passed through the home, including one that broke a mirror, according to the report.

Police weren't able to find any shell casings near the scene, the report said.

The report didn’t include a description of the shooters or any information about a suspected motive.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report.