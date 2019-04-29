Sections
Gunfire hits Little Rock home while 9 children inside, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:03 a.m. 3comments

Gunfire pierced through a Little Rock home while at least nine children were inside, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Howard Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said nine children ranging in age from six to 15 and two adults were inside and took cover as the shots were fired. The report said everyone declined medical attention.

Investigators noted at least four bullets passed through the home, including one that broke a mirror, according to the report.

Police weren't able to find any shell casings near the scene, the report said.

The report didn’t include a description of the shooters or any information about a suspected motive.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report.

  • GeneralMac
    April 29, 2019 at 11:21 a.m.

    Sine Youssef Rddad covers the Little Rock shootings, I would say he has the best job security of any reporter at the ADG.

    When you are a sports, politics, business reporter, there are NOT happenings all night long.

    Shootings in Little Rock Arkansas ?

    24/7 happening
  • MBAIV
    April 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

    Yes, indeed. Just the place I want to locate my new business. Or visit for vacation. Or hold my convention.
    .
    Not gonna let Pine Bluff win this contest.
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    April 29, 2019 at 1:12 p.m.

    nine kids in one house ? you sure it wasn't the parents shooting ?
