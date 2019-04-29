AG disputes panel's terms for testimony

WASHINGTON -- Congressional Democrats and the Justice Department clashed Sunday over the terms of the attorney general's testimony scheduled for this week on special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Attorney General William Barr is now threatening to skip the session of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, and the panel's chairman is threatening to subpoena him.

Barr had agreed to appear before the committee to address questions about Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Under the traditional system, each member of the House committee, Democrat or Republican, would question Barr for five minutes.

But committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., has proposed a second round that would include questions from staff lawyers from both parties, which Justice Department officials are opposing.

Justice Department spokesman Kerri Kupec said that because Barr had agreed to appear in front of Congress, not its staff, the lawmakers "should be the ones doing the questioning. He remains happy to engage with members on their questions regarding the Mueller report."

But Nadler said Sunday on CNN that "the witness is not going to tell the committee how to conduct its hearing, period."

Democrats maintain that statements and letters that Barr issued before releasing Mueller's redacted report have helped President Donald Trump make a case that the special counsel's investigation exonerated him. A televised hearing, Democrats say, is an opportunity to make the case that Barr portrayed the 448-page document in a positive light despite what they believe to be incriminating evidence.

Democrats also want to reserve the right to vote to have Barr participate in a private session after his public hearing in order to address questions about the report's redacted information.

But according to Nadler aides, Barr's team objected to that proposal and said such a demand would prevent Barr from delivering his testimony.

If Barr does not show up, Nadler said, "then we will have to subpoena him, and we will have to use whatever means we can to enforce the subpoena."

White House lawyers have already indicated that they planned to tell the former White House counsel and other former Trump administration officials not to comply with subpoenas for their testimonies. The White House also blocked a former official from answering questions about security clearances granted to officials, including Jared Kushner, who is the president's son-in-law and senior adviser. And last week, the Treasury Department refused to turn over Trump's tax returns before a deadline set by House Democrats.

It is unusual for committee counsels to question a witness, but committees can generally make their own rules. In a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year, for example, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee hired an outside prosecutor to question a witness who had accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Using lawyers to question a Cabinet member during an open congressional hearing, though, is far more rare. An aide to Nadler said the House committee's staff has researched other such instances and concluded that it has not happened since the 1980s, when President Ronald Reagan's attorney general, Edwin Meese, gave testimony during the Iran-Contra hearings.

GRAHAM DEFENDS TRUMP

Barr is also scheduled to testify about the Mueller report in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leads that committee in the GOP-majority Senate, and the panel is expected to have normal rounds of member questioning.

Graham argued Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation that Trump did "nothing wrong" to warrant impeachment and removal from office, pushing back against Democrats who want the House to consider proceedings.

Correspondent Margaret Brennan showed Graham a video of his remarks in January 1999 arguing for the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton. Graham, then a South Carolina representative, said: "You don't even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic, if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. ... Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office."

Graham joked that he "was a lot younger," but he argued that he voted for impeachment then because "what President Clinton did was interfere in a lawsuit against him by Paula Jones and others, hide the evidence, encourage people to lie. So to me he took the legal system and turned it upside down. But it doesn't have to technically be a crime."

"What President Trump did here was completely cooperate in an investigation, a million documents, let everybody that the special counsel wanted to talk to be interviewed," Graham said. Trump submitted written responses to some of Mueller's questions but refused to be interviewed in person.

According to the special counsel's report, Trump twice directed Don McGahn, then the White House counsel, to fire Mueller, but McGahn ignored the instructions. Trump has disputed McGahn's account.

Graham argued that if Trump did attempt to fire Mueller, it did not amount to obstruction of justice because the special counsel kept his job.

"I don't care what he said to Don McGahn; it's what he did. And the president never obstructed," Graham said. "If you're going to look at every president who pops off at a staffer and, you know, asks them to do something that's maybe crazy, you wouldn't have any presidents."

"The point is, the president did not impede Mueller from doing his investigation," Graham added. "Case closed."

But former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by Trump early in his tenure, said she has "personally prosecuted obstruction cases on far, far less evidence" than Mueller has collected.

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Yates said that if Trump were not president, "he would likely be indicted on obstruction." In his report, Mueller indicated that he had adhered to a Justice Department opinion that sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

KUSHNER'S COMMENTS

Also on Sunday, Graham criticized Kushner's recent downplaying of Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling Moscow's meddling a "big deal" deserving of new sanctions immediately.

"You look at what Russia did, you know, buying some Facebook ads to try to sow dissent ... and it's a terrible thing," Kushner said last week in a Time magazine interview. "But I think the investigations, and all of the speculation that's happened for the last two years, has had a much harsher impact on our democracy than a couple of Facebook ads."

Graham said Sunday that although "I like Jared a lot," he's "leaving out a big detail" -- that the Russians hacked emails of the Democratic presidential nominee's campaign manager and the Democratic National Committee.

"Can you imagine what we would be saying if the Russians or the Iranians hacked into the presidential team of the Republican Party?" Graham asked. "So no -- this is a big deal. It's not just a few Facebook ads. They were very successful in pitting one American against the other during the 2016 campaign."

Graham also argued that "an attack on one party should be an attack on all," and he said he has spoken to Trump about imposing more sanctions on Moscow.

"They're coming at us again, and I'd like to stop them, and one way to stop them is to make them pay a price," Graham said, later adding: "The Russians are up to it again. ... Everything we've done with the Russians is not working. We need more sanctions, not less."

Information for this article was contributed by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; by Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; by Karoun Demirjian, Rachael Bade and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post; and by Laura King of the Los Angeles Times.

