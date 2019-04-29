Arkansas hunter who shot, killed woman he mistook for a deer sentenced

An Arkansas hunter who mistook a woman for a deer before fatally shooting her was sentenced to a year in jail after a jury found him guilty last week of negligent homicide.

A judge in Searcy County on Wednesday sentenced 68-year-old Ronnie Hogue following a trial over the Nov. 22, 2016, killing of 29-year-old Stephanie Bonine in woods outside Marshall.

Hogue reportedly told authorities at the time that he had been hunting and thought Bonine was a deer.

Responding deputies said they found Bonine suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, according to court documents. She died at the scene.

A jury found Hogue, a Marshall resident, guilty of negligent homicide, a high-level misdemeanor, as well as a pair of hunting violations.

A judge also ordered Hogue to pay a $2,500 fine while he completes his sentence at the Searcy County jail.

He additionally faces a handful of drug-related charges stemming from a Feb. 14 police search of his home.

That case is pending in circuit court.