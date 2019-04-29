AT THE POST

DAY 54 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,750

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,090,440

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $279,018

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,811,422

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Churchill Downs, 11:45 a.m.; Wheeling (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Thistledown, 12:40 p.m.; Indiana Grand, 1:15 p.m.; Will Rogers, 1:15 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Mountaineer, 6 p.m.. (NOTE Live racing resumes Thursday at Oaklawn Park).

SUNDAY'S STARS

Four jockeys won multiple races. Ricardo Santana, extended his lead in the jockey standings with 72 victories in 328 starts with two wins Sunday. Santana won with Flight Risk ($5.50, $3.00 and $2.20) in the second race, covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:44.0. He won the third race with Foxy Mischief ($19.40, $8.80 and $6.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.94.

David Cohen, who is in second place and trailing Santana with 69 victories in 293 starts, won the first race with Skip's Song ($4.40, $2.40 and $2.60), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:47.19. He won the eighth race with Peachy ($5.40, $3.00 and $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.18.

Ramon Vazquez, who is in third place and has 45 victories in 287 starts, won the seventh race with Last Heart ($13.80, $6.40 and $4.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.75 and was moved up to first in the 10th race with Just a Coinkydink ($4.80, $3.40 and $2.80) after stewards dropped Japedo to second place. Just a Coinkydink covered 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:46.99.

Walter De La Cruz, who has 16 victories in 175 starts, won the fifth race with Cats Honor ($11.60, $5.00 and $3.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.34. He won the sixth race with Hardly a Secret ($22.80, $8.80 and $3.80), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:43.30.

John Ortiz won two races and improved to 14 victories in 67 starts in the trainers standings. He won the third race with Foxy Mischief and the seventh race with Last Heart.

OMAHA BEACH FAVORED

Two stakes victories at Oaklawn made Rick Porter's Omaha Beach the possible Kentucky Derby program favorite. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith is sticking with the colt.

"I just wanted him to have one more good work -- that's all he needed," Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella said. "He got it today."

Breezing in the special 15-minute window reserved for Kentucky Derby/Kentucky Oaks horses, Omaha Beach covered 5 furlongs in :59 over a fast track. It was the second-fastest of 43 works recorded at the distance, topped only by the :58.60 from McKinzie, a multiple Grade 1-winning older horse for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Omaha Beach worked with Kowboy Karma, a stakes-winning older runner for trainer Larry Jones. Because the work was postponed a day (wet weather), Julien Leparoux breezed Omaha Beach, rather than the Southern California-based Smith, who guided the War Front colt to victories in the second division of the $750,000 Rebel Stakes March 16 and the $1 million Arkansas Derby April 13.

Kowboy Karma was supposed to be slightly ahead of Omaha Beach when the work began at the 5-furlong pole, but the gelding was on the muscle and instead four lengths in front. Omaha Beach was still able to easily reel in his workmate and was 5 lengths clear at the finish line. Churchill Downs' clockers caught Omaha Beach in splits of :12 for his first eighth of a mile, :23.60 for a quarter-mile and :35.40 for 3 furlongs before galloping out 6 furlongs in 1:12.80.

"They were supposed to go off together, but it all worked out fine," Mandella said. "He went and got him. I really liked that he settled right down after the work. He acts like a professional racehorse. I don't think this work took much out of him at all. It couldn't have gone better. It's all working out just right."

Omaha Beach was working for the first time since his 1-length victory over Improbable in the Arkansas Derby, which was run over a sloppy track. Omaha Beach won the second division of the Rebel by a nose over previously unbeaten 2-year-old champion Game Winner.

"I'm glad to have it done," Mandella said, referring to Omaha Beach's major move for the Kentucky Derby. "You need to get past all the obstacles. This is one of the big ones. I'm glad it's over. I've never had a 3-year-old doing this well this early. He's just special. Since the Rebel, he's filled out and just gotten better. He's pure class. And he's a kind horse. A horse that's easy to be around."

After a walk day Sunday, Mandella said Omaha Beach would then likely go back to galloping for the remainder of the week. Post positions for the 1 ¼-mile Kentucky Derby will be drawn Tuesday.

-- Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 04/29/2019