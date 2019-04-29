Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 20

Arby's

3929 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: An employee who was eating did not wash hands before returning to food service.

Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints. The drain to the handwashing sink is leaking.

Olly Makes Bakery

220 N. Main St., Bentonville

No violations.

Saiwok Vietnamese Street Food

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 6, Rogers

Critical violations: An employee's drink cup in the warewashing area did not have a lid and straw.

Noncritical violations: Sauce bottles were not labeled.

March 21

Bentonville Tiger Stop

1301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center

309 N.E. J St., Bentonville

No violations.

Hibachi Grill Buffet

102 S. 21 St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employees need training on handwashing. Employees were not washing hands between tasks. The sanitizer at the three-compartment sink was not at the correct concentration. Some foods on the buffet were not at 135 degrees or above. Several items in cold holding units were not at 41 degrees or below. Spray bottles were not labeled correctly.

Noncritical violations: The thermometer in the vegetable cooler was not accurate. Self-serve ice cream was not properly protected from contamination. Duct tape was being used to repair the sushi case; a utensil being used to blend sugar and sauces was not food grade.

Kum & Go

2710 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

No violations.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Containers of food in cold holding were not covered. Chicken fajitas were at 119 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: A Styrofoam cup was being used as a scoop in a container of salsa.

Natural Muse

1500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottles of water and oil were not labeled.

Primrose School of Rogers

3724 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: A dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer. A package of turkey was held past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Some items in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below. Foods were not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Styrofoam cups were being used as scoops in bulk food containers. A hardware bucket was being used to transfer ice from the ice machine to beverage stations. The floor beneath the soda box dispenser needs repair; floor tiles need to be replaced near the back door.

March 22

Sushi House

2501 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: A bucket of rags was stored in the handwashing sink. Raw meat was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables.

Noncritical violations: Frozen shrimp was being thawed in warm water. Scoops without handles were being used to scoop dry rice from bulk containers.

The Station Cafe

106 First Ave., Gravette

No violations.

The Lion Stop

601 First Ave. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: Employees were not washing hands when changing tasks. Fried chicken, beans and corn in the display case were not at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: A mop sink needs to be installed.

Taco Bell

1050 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was not posted, repeat violation.

Joe's Italian Restaurant and Sports Grill

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Arby's

1001 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

No violations.

March 25

Y12 Asian Food Truck

127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Noodles and egg rolls in the refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below. Foods were not date-marked as needed. Spray bottles were not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Exhaust vent hoods need cleaning.

SS BV Foods LLC

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some packages of food were not labeled in accordance to standards of identity requirements.

New Beginnings Learning Academy

8802 New Beginnings Road, Gravette

No violations.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

326 N. Bloomington St., Suite B, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A cup was being used to scoop salt.

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Containers of sauce, egg rolls and other ready-to-eat products were not covered in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: The posted permit was expired.

Friendship Community Care

1500 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No sanitizer or detergent was dispensing in the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: A thermometer was not working in one of the refrigerators. While preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry other than a plain band such as a wedding ring. Food workers must wear hair restraints. Employee food must be stored separately from the facility's food.

Centerton Gamble Elementary School

1500 Gamble Road, Centerton

No violations.

3 Alarm Crawfish

620 Ash St., Lowell

No violations.

March 26

TNT Express

1196 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Critical violations: Potato salad was at 51 degrees, and Canadian bacon was at 48 degrees on the salad bar.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs Girls Softball Concessions

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available at the time of inspection.

Jiffy Kwick

219 S. Arkansas St., Rogers

Critical violations: A food employee was not aware that one must sanitize surfaces after cleaning them. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods. Hot dogs were at 131 degrees on the rollers in hot holding. A spray bottle was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available at the time of inspection.

Fulbright Junior High School

5303 Bright Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: A small hot holding box was not maintaining food temperatures of 135 degrees or above. Portioned lettuce on the salad bar was not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The freezer has a condensation leak, repeat violation.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The floor of the walk-in freezer needs repair.

Decatur Livestock Auction

8950 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur,

Critical violations: There was no water to the kitchen at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: The light bulbs in the kitchen need protective shielding.

Crossroads Tavern

124 S. First St., Rogers

No violations.

Bright Field Middle School

5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sandwiches, yogurt and diced tomatoes on the serving line were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Portion cups of salad dressing were not covered or protected by a sneeze guard.

Back Door Club and Grill

1190 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

No violations.

Bean & Vine

3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy., Rogers

Opening inspection.

Critical violations: The final rinse in the dishwasher was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation. There was no sanitizer on site at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available. A floor drain needs repair.

March 27

Pizza Hut

30 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

No violations.

Mai Chinese Food

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: The handwashing sink had food residue in the basin. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: A plastic water bottle was being reused as a container for red dye.

Lindy's Curbside Cafe

1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

No violations.

Las Palmas

200 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: Beef and chicken fajitas were not at 135 degrees or more in hot holding. The walk-in cooler was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The handle of an ice scoop was stored in contact with ice. A bowl was being used as a scoop for salsa. Hot water was not working at one handwashing sink.

Juicy Tails

4204 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 80, Rogers

Critical violations: Employees were not lathering with soap long enough while washing hands; employees were not washing hands between tasks or glove changes. The establishment was not keeping an accurate record of shellstock tags for raw oysters. The sanitizer in the dishwasher in the bar area was not at the proper concentration. A prep cooler was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below; oysters on a pan of ice were not at 41 degrees or below. Foods were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Cases of food were stored on the floor of the freezer, repeat violation. Condensation was leaking onto food in open cases stored in the freezer. Food workers must wear proper hair restraints.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

3300 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: The soap dispenser at the handwashing sink was not accessible. The water temperature to the dishwasher was not reaching a proper temperature for sanitation, repeat violation. A cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Floor tiles and grout needs to be repaired or replaced in several areas through the establishment, repeat violation.

Bean & Vine

3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Opening inspection.

No violations.

NW News on 04/29/2019