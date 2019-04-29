Bentonville rivals headed for 6A-West Conference showdown

Softball fans in Bentonville are anticipating Thursday's showdown between Bentonville West and Bentonville High in Centerton that could determine the conference championship in the 6A-West.

West has a half-game lead over Bentonville, which lost 5-4 to the Lady Wolverines in conference play on April 9 at the Tiger Athletic Complex. But West must first get past Van Buren on Tuesday before turning its attention to Bentonville, which will play winless Springdale on Tuesday. Bentonville also faces Rogers in a makeup game on May 3.

6A-WEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL Bentonville West^11-1^20-3 Bentonville High^10-1^15-6 Rogers High^8-2^12-5 Rogers Heritage^5-7^5-15 Van Buren^4-5^7-11 Springdale Har-Ber^3-8^7-13 Fayetteville^3-8^5-16 Springdale^0-12^0-20 Tuesday’s Games Bentonville West at Van Buren Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber Springdale at Bentonville Thursday’s Games Bentonville at Bentonville West Rogers Heritage at Rogers Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville Van Buren at Springdale Friday’s Game Bentonville at Rogers 6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL Cabot^11-1^19-4 North Little Rock^11-1^17-4 Conway^8-4^16-7 Bryant^6-5^16-10 Fort Smith Northside^4-8^9-12 Fort Smith Southside^4-8^14-11 Little Rock Central^3-8^9-12 Mount St. Mary^0-12^6-14 Monday’s Game Conway at Mount St. Mary Tuesday’s Games Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central Cabot at Fort Smith Southside North Little Rock at Bryant Thursday’s games Little Rock Central at Mount St. Mary Friday’s Games Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside North Little Rock at Cabot Bryant at Conway

Bentonville West reached the state championship game last spring, where Bentonville High won 5-1 to claim its third consecutive state title.

"They're the champs," Bentonville West coach Anthony Cantrell said of the Lady Tigers. "Kent (Early) does a great job at Bentonville and they have a phenomenal ball team. But if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. Hopefully, we can stick around in that game and pull off a victory at the end."

Cantrell likes the way his team is playing, especially after last week when West beat Rogers 6-5 and followed with shutout victories over Springdale Har-Ber (15-0) and Rogers Heritage (11-0). The Lady Wolverines have won five of their last six games game since losing 8-4 at Farmington in a rematch on April 12.

"We're pitching really well and swinging it with the bats throughout the lineup like we envisioned," Cantrell said. "We've played good defense, too, except for a couple of half innings against Rogers and Sheridan."

FAYETTEVILLE

Still a chance for Lady Bulldogs

Fayetteville enters the home stretch of the regular season with an opportunity to advance to postseason play.

That wasn't possible last year, when Fayetteville finished 1-17 in the first season for Sue Carpenter as head coach. Carpenter has seen progress in her second team, which is 5-18 overall and 3-8 in 6A-West Conference action.

"I'm extremely pleased with our progress," Carpenter said. "We have incredible buy-in and they're really starting to believe they can, and should, win. I think the losses hurt more than they used to and that's good. It should hurt. Bottom line, they care. They believe and for that I am grateful."

Fayetteville's remaining schedule includes games against teams the Lady Bulldogs must beat to earn the sixth and final playoff spot for the state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs play at Rogers Heritage Tuesday before returning home to face Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday. Fayetteville will then end the regular season against Van Buren in a makeup game May 6.

"There's no denying these upcoming games are important," Carpenter said. "One at a time, that's our thought process. We try to get them to focus on winning each inning. (If) we do that, we win the game. We control our own destiny and that's a great place to be."

ELKINS

Lady Elks hot at the right time

Elkins won its eighth consecutive game by beating Mansfield 10-0 Saturday to capture the championship of the 3A-1 Conference Tournament.

Elkins improved to 14-3 overall after finishing 11-12 last season.

"We've hit the ball really well during the streak and our pitching has just been incredible," Elkins coach David Harrison said.

Sophia Hollingsworth had two hits and pitched a one-hit shutout in the win over Mansfield. Ashley Brink, Lyndsey Dugan, Gracie White also had multiple hits for the Lady Elks. Elkins advanced to the finals after Cailey Reed struck out 14 in a 6-1 victory over Waldron.

Elkins advances to the 3A-1 Regional Tournament, where the Lady Elkins will open at 3 p.m. Thursday against Waldron.

