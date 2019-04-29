Man with Honduran ID found dead in freight car at Arkansas steel company, police say

An eastern Arkansas steelworker found the body of a man trapped between metal beams inside a freight car from Mexico and a Honduran ID card, prompting a police investigation, authorities said.

The West Memphis Police Department said Monday that a West Memphis Steel Corp. worker discovered the body inside the freight car at the facility on Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston said investigators believe the man boarded a train in Mexico and became trapped when the cargo shifted.

He said police found a toothbrush and other supplies indicating the man was trying to get into the country.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen anything like this,” Langston said.

Authorities said they discovered an ID from Honduras in the car.

Police said the train departed from Mexico late last month and didn’t arrive at the steel processing facility until Wednesday, where it sat until Saturday before workers unloaded it.

The death remained under investigation Monday, but Langston said investigators believe the man died before arriving in Arkansas.

Police haven't identified the man.