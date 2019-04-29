Arkansas teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 17-year-old, police say

A 17-year-old who was shot in the back of the head at a central Arkansas apartment building by another teen has died, prompting authorities to levy a murder charge against the alleged shooter, police said Monday.

Authorities said the shooting happened Friday morning at the Gables of Maumelle, an apartment complex just feet away from the police department along Union Court. Medical crews brought the victim to the hospital where he died Sunday, officials said.

Police said a 17-year-old shot another 17-year-old, but authorities were still investigating what led to the shooting.

A spokesman for the Maumelle Police Department said the two knew each other and had been friends at one point.

Authorities plan to charge the alleged shooter — whose identity hasn’t been released — with second-degree murder, charges he will face as an adult.

Police said the teen remained in the Pulaski County jail ahead of a court hearing that hasn’t been set.