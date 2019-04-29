Conservative group salutes 3 Arkansans

WASHINGTON -- An organization that helped start the "Reagan Revolution" is giving its Award for Conservative Achievement to three Arkansas Republicans -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Dardanelle, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs and U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock.

None of the members of the Arkansas congressional delegation scored high enough to earn the American Conservative Union Foundation's highest honor -- the Award for Conservative Excellence -- which was presented to 11 senators and 54 House members.

The awards are based on the American Conservative Union's 2018 Ratings of Congress. This is the 48th year that the group has released ratings.

Rather than basing the ratings on a lawmaker's entire voting record for the year, the organization "selects a range of bills to evaluate a member's adherence to conservative principles," the ratings guide states.

Last year, 20 Senate votes were highlighted; 25 House votes were selected.

Lawmakers got high marks if their votes reflected American Conservative Union's positions on those 20-25 concerns. The lawmakers got low marks if they didn't.

Some votes were high profile and reflected a broad Republican consensus: anti-abortion legislation in the House, for example, or support for one of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees in the Senate.

Other votes reflected matters on which not all Republicans agreed.

Lawmakers gained points, for example, by voting to lift federal restrictions on "interstate traffic of unpasteurized milk between states that allow its sale."

They lost points, on the other hand, if they favored full funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

In the House, those achieving "Conservative Excellence" cast votes that reflected the group's views on between 90% and 100% of the selected concerns. Those exhibiting "Conservative Achievement" voted correctly, as the American Conservative Union saw it, 80% to 89% of the time.

In the Senate, a couple of key votes were given twice as much weight as the others. As a result, those votes bumped up, or dragged down, a senator's score disproportionately.

The score for the average Senate Republican was 82%, and the typical Senate Democrat score was 10%. The average House Republican received a 77%. A typical House Democrat got an 8%.

Among the Arkansans, Westerman received the highest score -- 88% -- followed by Cotton at 82% and Hill at 80%.

Other state delegation members scored slightly lower -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Jonesboro Republican, received a 79%. (He was absent for a vote on legislation aimed at "ending the war on coal through regulatory reform," according to the American Conservative Union, so his score is based on 24 votes instead of 25.)

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers received a 76% and U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers received a 73%. Boozman's score was a marked departure from past years. His lifetime score, according to the American Conservative Union, is 87.45%.

The complete results are posted at: http://acuratings.conservative.org/.

The American Conservative Union has been an influential voice in Washington for decades.

Initially, the group was closely aligned with then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan, who spoke at its annual Conservative Political Action Conference 13 of its first 15 years.

After winning the White House, Reagan returned to speak eight straight years, telling the audience in 1985: "I always see the CPAC speech as my opportunity to 'dance with the one that brung ya.'"

Early on, the American Conservative Union had plenty of friends -- and foes -- in both parties. In 1972, for example, the group gave U.S. Sen. John McClellan, D-Ark., a score of 82%, which was not as high as then-U.S. Sen. John Stennis, D-Miss., who received a 100% score. Both men were ranked far more conservative than then-U.S. Sen. Richard Schweiker, R-Pa., who scored zero.

Today, Democrats no longer receive the group's seal of approval.

Kent State University professor Daniel Chand, whose doctorate dissertation at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville focused on "interest group scorecards," found that hyper-partisanship is now the norm on the left as well as the right.

"Indubitably, an overtly liberal or conservative group will produce a bi-modal distribution, with Democrats consistently siding with the former and Republicans with the latter," he wrote.

In a written statement, Hill said helping constituents is his priority.

"While I appreciate the recognition from organizations like the American Conservative Union, I'm focused on listening to central Arkansans and delivering legislative victories that solve problems and improve their lives," he said.

A Section on 04/29/2019