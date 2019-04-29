Conway police roll out body cameras for officers

The Conway Police Department announced Monday the implementation of a new body camera program for officers. - Photo by Conway Police Department

Conway police began implementation of a new body camera program on Monday, officials said.

Officers received the cameras during Monday’s first morning shift, according to a statement by the Conway Police Department. Police purchased the equipment, made by WatchGuard VISTA, for $250,000.

The equipment will allow supervisors to conduct “periodic reviews” of interactions between officers and citizens.

Police Chief Jody Spradlin said in a statement the cameras will improve transparency and accountability in the department.

“I feel like our citizens expect their police department to remain progressive in pursuing technology and providing the best practices available in law enforcement,” Spradlin said.

According to the chief, cameras have also been used to clear officers of false allegations. He said he thinks the program will "greatly benefit us."

Sgt. Tom Kennedy, who helped to start the new program on Monday, said he also supports the implementation.

“It’s a great idea,” he said. “I think we are a transparent department and this will help with officer accountability.”

The cameras will be “highly visible” and worn near the center of officers’ chests, authorities said. The length of time in which footage will be stored after it is downloaded will depend on the nature of each case.

“In some cases it could be stored indefinitely,” the release states.