First offer, Traylor visit has 2021 RB planning visit

Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor has been making his rounds during the spring evaluation period.

Traylor visited Cy-Fair High School near Houston last week to watch sophomore running back target LJ Johnson Jr.

Johnson (5-10, 200 pounds) has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Baylor and Houston, and is drawing interest from others. The Razorbacks offered him a scholarship March 29.

“Since they were my first offer, I will always be high on them and they will be highly considered when I make my decision,” Johnson said.

He has told Traylor plans to visit Fayetteville.

“I told him I will visit after spring is over,” Johnson said.

Johnson rushed 164 times for 1,139 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2018 and was named the District 17-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.

Johnson said Traylor caught his attention when he told him one of the top backs in the nation is wearing a Razorback uniform.

“He said Rakeem Boyd is a top-10 running back returning to college football,” Johnson said.