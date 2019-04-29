Local Sports Roundup

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Harrison 11, Shiloh Christian 0

Harrison jumped out to a 9-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Shiloh Christian and complete an unbeaten run through 4A-West Conference play Friday night.

Olivia Pall recorded a hat track during a 6-minute span in the first half, and Brylie Parker added two goals while Kenzie Parker, Sydney Shrum, Kaitlyn Pratt and Mattie Richardson each had a goal. Kenzie Parker had her second goal in the second half, then Pall scored her fourth goal.

Makayla Campbell had three saves in 45 minutes, while Maggie Salmon added a save for the Lady Goblins (17-3-1), who will play at home Tuesday against the winner of today's game between Morrilton and Huntsville.

