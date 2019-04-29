Sections
Man, 36, killed in Northwest Arkansas shooting, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:32 a.m. 1comment

A gunman fatally shot a 36-year-old man at a Northwest Arkansas home before fleeing, authorities said Monday.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of South Willow Avenue. Police said they found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound in his head.

The victim –– whose identity wasn’t released Monday morning –– later died after being taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said the gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.

A police statement described the shooting as an “isolated incident,” but didn't indicate what led to the shooting.

Police said they were still investigating the killing on Monday.

