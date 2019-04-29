Man dies after being struck while walking on I-630, police say

A 42-year-old man struck by a vehicle Friday while walking against freeway traffic in Little Rock has died, authorities said.

Barrett Seymour of Little Rock was walking east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 630 near MacArthur Park at about 12:15 p.m. when he was hit by a Pontiac Grand Am, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The report did not indicate why Seymour was walking on the interstate.

Seymour was taken to UAMS Medical Center, and he later died from his injuries, troopers said. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time Seymour was struck.

At least 134 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.