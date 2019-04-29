FOOTBALL

Giants pick shot, injured

New York Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine, the 2018 winner of the Cliff Harris Award, was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Topeka, Kan., in an incident that took the life of a former Washburn College teammate, the school said in a statement. The school said Ballentine, 23, is expected to make a full recovery from the non-life-threatening injuries. Dwane Simmons, a junior on the Washburn football team, was killed in the incident. According to WIBW-TV in Topeka, police officers responded to reports of gunfire around 12:45 a.m. Sunday and found Simmons, 23, dead. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Simmons had started 17 games as a defensive back despite injuries. He was described by his coach, Craig Schurig, as "one of the most energetic and well-liked players" he had encountered. Ballentine also competed on the track and field teams at Washburn, where he holds school sprint records and was a frequent member of his conference's academic honor roll. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Giants said they were aware of the shooting. The Giants drafted Ballentine on Saturday, just hours before the shooting. He is a cornerback and was the Division II defensive player of the year. The Harris award is presented to the top defensive player in the country representing Division II, III and NAIA colleges and universities. It was named for Cliff Harris, a Fayetteville native who played for Ouachita Baptist University and later for the Dallas Cowboys.

GOLF

Lee wins L.A. Open

Minjee Lee won the LPGA Tour's L.A. Open at Wilshire Country Club on Sunday for her fifth tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a four-stroke victory. The 22-year-old Australian made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th to finish at 14-under 270. She led the last three days, shooting 66-69-67 to take a one-stroke advantage over Nanna Koerstz Madsen into the final round. Lee was projected to jump from fourth to second in the world ranking Monday after her fourth top-three finish in her last seven starts. Sei Young Kim was second. The South Korean birdied Nos. 13-15 to pull within two strokes, but parred 16 and 17 and bogeyed the 18th for a 66. Annie Park (67) and Morgan Pressel (68) tied for third at 9 under. Koerstz Madsen shot a 76 to finish 13th at 5 under. She was trying to become the first Danish winner in LPGA Tour history.

Pernice, Hoch victorious

Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch completed a wire-to-wire victory in the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends, opening with Pernice's hole-in-one on the Top of the Rock par-3 course at Ridgedale, Mo. Pernice used a 7-iron on the 175-yard first hole. They finished with an 8-under 46 for two trips around the par-3 course, playing nine holes of modified alternate shot and nine of best ball. The winners had a 23-under 156 total to break the record at Big Cedar Lodge and finish five strokes ahead of Vijay Singh-Carlos Franco and Paul Broadhurst-Kirk Triplett. Singh Franco shot 46, and Broadhurst-Triplett had a 44. The 63-year-old Hoch won for the third time on the 50-and-over circuit, becoming the oldest winner in tour history -- a record that he quickly dismissed because it came in a team event. Mike Fetchick was the oldest previous winner, at 63 years to the day in the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational. The 59-year-old Pernice won for the sixth time on the tour.

Zhang wins

Xinjun Zhang won the Web.com Tour's Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch in San Antonio, closing with a 2-under 70 to complete a wire-to-wire victory and wrap up a return to the PGA Tour. Zhang finished at 26-under 262 for a five-stroke victory. The 31-year-old Chinese player opened with rounds of 63, 64 and 65 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round. He earned $99,000 and jumped to No. 1 in the tour standings, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards. Chase Seiffert and Lanto Griffin tied for second. Seiffert shot 66, and Griffin 70.

TENNIS

Thiem beats Medvedev

Dominic Thiem defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday. The fifth-ranked Austrian cruised to victory for his second title of the year, adding to his triumph in Indian Wells last month. The 14th-ranked Medvedev, coming off a semifinal appearance in Monte Carlo, was playing in his first clay court final. The 23-year-old Russian started well by taking a 2-0 lead in the first set, but he was never in contention again after Thiem broke back a few games later to retake control of a match that lasted just over an hour.

Kvitova wins Grand Prix

Third-seeded Petra Kvitova beat No. 8 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win the Porsche Grand Prix final on Sunday at Stuttgart, Germany. The 29-year-old Czech clinched her second title of the year after winning Sydney in January. Kvitova, playing in her fourth final of the year, saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker against the 15th-ranked Estonian. The 23-year-old Kontaveit advanced to her fifth WTA final after top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Saturday because of an abdominal injury.

BASEBALL

Cano to have MRI

The New York Mets are concerned about second baseman Robinson Canó, even after X-rays came back negative on his injured left hand Sunday. Canó was hit by a pitch from Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez while failing to check his swing in the first inning of a 5-2 victory. The left-handed hitting Canó began to offer at a fastball and fell open toward first base as the pitch headed toward his chest. It connected with the outside of his left hand, and Canó staggered out of the box and slammed his helmet before leaving. Manager Mickey Callaway said Canó will get an MRI today when the swelling has reduced. The Mets are worried about the small bones in that part of the hand and want to play it safe with the veteran infielder. New York entered the day tied with the Chicago Cubs with a major league-leading 17 hit batsmen.

Braves get Blevins for $1

The Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Jerry Blevins from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday for $1. Blevins, 35, made his Braves debut in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies, recording one out and walking one batter in the seventh inning. The Braves needed a left-hander for their bullpen and took a chance on Blevins, who posted a 4.85 ERA in 64 games with the New York Mets last season. He signed a minor league deal with Oakland before the season and had a 1.69 ERA in seven games with Class AAA Las Vegas. He gets a $1.6 million salary while in the major leagues with the Braves, which comes to about $1.34 million for the rest of the season. He can earn $100,000 performance bonuses for 65 and 70 games as a pitcher.

Mets to move D'Arnaud

Once the prized prospect traded for a Cy Young Award winner, Travis d'Arnaud was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday morning, a de facto acknowledgement by team decision-makers one month into the season that they mismanaged their catching situation through spring training. D'Arnaud, 30, was 2-for-23 (.087), his second hit coming against the Brewers on Saturday, when he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. He also had issues defensively -- throwing out base-stealers, passed balls/wild pitches -- in his return from Tommy John surgery last April. The Mets have seven days to trade, release or outright d'Arnaud to the minors. They called up Tomas Nido from Class AAA Syracuse to replace him as the backup catcher to Wilson Ramos. D'Arnaud opened the season on the injured list, returned April 7 after a brief rehab assignment and started five games before the Mets decided they had seen enough. Now his $3.52 million contract is guaranteed, and the Mets are on the hook for all of it unless they find a trade partner.

Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

New York Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Topeka, Kan. Ballentine won the Cliff Harris Award in 2018 as the top defensive player representing Division II, III and NAIA colleges and universities.

Sports on 04/29/2019