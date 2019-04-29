Police: Little Rock apartment floods after waterline hit by bullet from shootout

A Little Rock apartment flooded Sunday morning after a stray round from a shootout at the complex struck a waterline, police said.

Officers were called to the Terra Vista Apartments, 4811 Terra Vista Circle, shortly after 4:15 a.m., a police report states. Witnesses told police they saw three to four people removing the hood from a vehicle and putting it into a green pickup when another person stepped out of an apartment and started shooting at them.

The group got into the truck and fled, returning fire as they left the complex, according to the report.

One woman, 50, told police she woke up to the sound of gunshots, followed by leaking water from within her apartment. Authorities said a bullet struck the exterior wall on the second floor of her apartment, pierced the interior wall of the bathroom and struck a water line, causing the unit to flood.

Responders from the Little Rock Fire Department turned off water and electricity to the unit, Fire Capt. Jason Weaver said.

“They shut that off to stop the problem,” Weaver said. “But they’ll still have to get a plumber in there and then an electrician to make sure it didn’t short anything and they’ll have to give it time to dry out before they can occupy that space again.”

Officers said they found another bullet hole in the exterior brick, as well as a bullet hole in the rear column of a vehicle parked at the complex. Investigators found six rifle casings at the scene, but are unsure if those are connected to the shootout, since the damage to the apartment and car appeared to have been caused by a shot from a handgun.

No injuries were reported. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.