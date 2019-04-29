Pujols now third in RBI as Angels beat Royals

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 7, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Albert Pujols opened the weekend by passing Lou Gehrig on the career RBI list and ended it by moving past Barry Bonds.

Pujols' go-ahead, two-run double in the first inning Sunday started the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

He pulled a fastball from Homer Bailey (2-3) just past third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. Pujols has 1,997 RBI and trails only Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) in RBI, which became an official statistic in 1920.

Pujols did not speak with reporters after the game.

"He's had an unbelievable career," Angels Manager Brad Ausmus said. "He continues to add onto it."

Matt Harvey (1-2) got his first victory with the Angels, allowing 1 run and 2 hits in 7 innings.

"I thought he picked up where he left off in his last inning of his last outing," Ausmus said. "He was aggressive. He attacked the hitters. His stuff was good. He threw some really good changeups and curveballs."

Harvey lowered his ERA from 8.03 to 6.54 as the Angels won a road series for the first time this season.

"The big thing was putting together a decent start from the last outing. I was trying to keep that going. The thought crept into my head early this morning," Harvey said. "I used that as energy to stay focused and keep my attention. I wasn't striking out the world, but the guys were making plays behind me. I knew, especially with the wind blowing in, that I could attack the zone."

The key pitches for Harvey were improved changeups and curveballs. Pitching coach Doug White has cautioned Harvey not to overuse his slider.

"For him to stay on me about the changeup and the curveball and going through the drills we do in between starts has been huge," Harvey said.

Kansas City's Alex Gordon, who faced Harvey in the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets, said the 30-year-old right-hander "kind of looked like the Matt Harvey of old."

Bailey gave up 6 hits to his first 13 batters and retired his final 10. He allowed 4 runs in 6 innings as the Royals dropped to an AL-worst 9-19.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 2 Chris Sale remained winless in six starts this season as host Boston lost to Tampa Bay.

BLUE JAYS 5, ATHLETICS 4 (11) Brandon Drury hit a tying three-run home run in the 11th inning, Justin Smoak following with a game-winning single and Toronto beat visiting Oakland.

TWINS 4, ORIOLES 1 Max Kepler led off with a home run on Dylan Bundy's first pitch, Byron Buxton also homered and host Minnesota beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 1 Reynaldo López struck out a career-high 14 and allowed 2 hits in 6 innings to lead Chicago over visiting Detroit.

RANGERS 14, MARINERS 1 Elvis Andrus, Hunter Pence, Logan Forsythe and Shin-Soo Choo homered, Lance Lynn allowed one run over seven innings and Texas routed host Seattle again.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 1 Zach Eflin threw a seven-hitter, the first complete game for a Philadelphia pitcher since September 2017, as the team beat visiting Miami.

METS 5, BREWERS 2 J.D. Davis' tiebreaking, pinch-hit single in the seventh inning helped lift host New York over Milwaukee.

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 7 Josh Donaldson hit a three-run home run in the eighth and Atlanta's bullpen survived a ninth-inning scare for a victory over visiting Colorado.

NATIONALS 7, PADRES 6 (11) Matt Adams homered leading off the 11th inning and host Washington beat San Diego.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2 Jack Flaherty tossed seven scoreless innings, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and St. Louis beat visiting Cincinnati.

DODGERS 7, PIRATES 6 Max Muncy singled home the tying run in the fifth inning and the go-ahead run in the seventh, boosting Los Angeles over visiting Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 11, GIANTS 5 DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela became the latest Yankees to get hurt as New York completed a three-game sweep of host San Francisco.

Sports on 04/29/2019