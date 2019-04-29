Rogers park projects progress

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF • @NWABENGOFF Chicago-based Ross Barney Architects in November released its plans for Railyard Park, formerly Frisco Park. Renovation included a stage and space to seat 800 to 1,000 people, multiple play areas, the farmers market and gathering and event spaces.

ROGERS -- The city asked for redesigned plans for a downtown park and is waiting for initial plans for a new park on the west side of town, officials said.

Chicago-based Ross Barney Architects in November released its plans for Railyard Park, formerly Frisco Park, showing the park spanning both sides of the railroad tracks. Renovations included a stage and space to seat 800 to 1,000 people, an apple orchard, multiple play areas, the farmers market and gathering and event spaces.

Fast fact Rogers has 24 parks, according to the city’s website, and had approximately 66,430 residents in 2017, which means there were approximately 2,700 residents per park. Source: Staff report

Now the city leaders want a different playground layout and don't want an orchard, said John McCurdy, community development director.

Separately, the city is working with Olsson Engineering on plans for Mount Hebron Park to be built at the corner of Mount Hebron and Garrett roads.

Work on Railyard and Mount Hebron is part of the $41 million designated for parks and recreation in the $299.5 million bond issue voters approved in August.

The Railyard Park plan was altered in part because the city wasn't able to negotiate right of way with the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad allowing city trails to cross the tracks, McCurdy said.

The plan is to have a plaza, which will include a trail, running north to south on the west side of the railroad tracks and a park with the playground on the east side of the tracks, McCurdy said.

The only major project eliminated is the apple orchard, McCurdy said. Several people complained with concerns rotten apples would be left in the park or kids would throw them. He added the apple orchard would require a lot of maintenance.

People also had safety concerns about playground equipment on both sides of the tracks because kids would be more likely to run across the tracks, so staff decided to keep all of the equipment on one side, McCurdy said.

About four trains pass through Rogers daily, said Randy Campbell, superintendent of railroad operations at Arkansas & Missouri Railroad.

No parking will be lost on Second Street, contrary to the original design plans. The city will add about 200 parking spaces on other downtown streets, including Arkansas and Elm streets, McCurdy said.

McCurdy said he was unsure when construction would begin on Railyard Park, but he would like to see it start this year. Ben Cline, city spokesman, said in November when the original design was released construction would begin this spring.

"We're looking forward to it," said Lauren Hildreth, who manages the Downtown Rogers Farmers Market.

Hildreth said the renovation will allow more space for the farmers market, which usually has about 35 vendors. The indoor/outdoor market will have some walls taken away, although part of the market will still be covered.

"The component visitors are going to appreciate is the open space," she said.

Next on the city's list is Mount Hebron Park to be built on more than 75 acres on Rogers' west side, said Jim White, parks and recreation director. The city doesn't yet have design plans for the park or an expected completion date.

White said the park construction is in conjunction with the Garrett Road extension. The city expects to complete the extension at the beginning of 2021, according to the city's website.

The eastern, flat portion of the land will be used for tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, while the western part will include walking trails and open space, White said.

Mount Hebron Park will be inclusive for children and adults with disabilities, said Andrea Brinton, assistant parks and recreation director. For example, the city is looking at wheelchair accessible playground equipment such as swings and a merry-go-round.

"It's equipment that everyone can play on," she said.

Kids without disabilities can also use the equipment. That way, the kids can play together, she said. The surface for the park would be made of material wheelchairs or other mobility devices could easily maneuver on, rather than wood chips, Brinton said. There will also be quiet places for children who may have sensory sensitivity.

The park will be down the street from Darr Elementary School and roughly 3 miles away from the Shadow Valley subdivision.

The school has 748 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, said Ashley Siwiec, spokeswoman for Rogers Public Schools.

Rogers is following other cities looking to have more inclusive playgrounds. The Springdale Rotary Club partnered with the city and other contributors to build the Rotary Adventure Park, which has ramps and sensory play panels, about six years ago at the Randal Tyson Recreational Complex on Watkins Avenue.

Zach Walls, assistant operations manager with Springdale Parks and Recreation, said, "Every time I go by there, someone is on it."

Bentonville is also planning to construct an inclusive playground at Citizens Park.

