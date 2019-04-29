States sports briefs

GOLF

Clanton wins El Dorado Shootout in playoff

Cydney Clanton of Concord, N.C., made a 2-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to defeat Julieta Granada and win the El Dorado Shootout on Sunday at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

Clanton, 29 and an Auburn graduate, and Granada each birdied the par-5 18th on the first playoff hole, before making par on the same hole in the second playoff. Clanton tapped in for the easy birdie for the victory, as Granada made bogey on the third playoff hole.

Granada shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to force the playoff, as Clanton finished her final round with an even-par 72 as both went to the playoff with 2-under 214s.

It was the second career victory for Clanton on the Symetra Tour, having won previously at the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Ind., in 2013. She earned $22,500 for winning the championship in the only event she's played in 2019.

Min Seo Kwak was third with an even-par 216, while Kelly Tan and Dewi Weber finished tied for fourth at 1-over 217.

Brenda Gonzalez (Central Arkansas) tied for 50th at 15-over 231.

SOFTBALL

Home run lifts Razorbacks

Katie Warrick hit a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the University of Arkansas (35-16, 9-11 SEC) to a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M (26-22, 4-16) on Sunday in College Station, Texas.

The inning started when Hannah McEwen was hit by a pitch. Danielle Gibson followed two outs later with a single setting the stage for Warrick.

Mary Haff (17-10) pitched a complete game, allowing 3 hits with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk for the Razorbacks.

