PHOTOS: One of these 7 ideas will be the next monumental sculpture for Little Rock

They're multiplying like rabbits, and at least a few of them are rabbits. But there's also a turkey, sheep, horses and birds, lots of shapes, sizes and styles, and plenty of bronze children.

The sculpture scene in Little Rock is hopping, and the city has, among others, Dr. Dean Kumpuris and the Sculpture at the River Market nonprofit organization to thank for bringing nearly $4 million worth of art — in the neighborhood of 90 pieces — to the capital city in the past 12 years.

Each year, Sculpture at the River Market, a 501(c) 3 organization that runs on publicly donated money, holds a juried competition. It accepts applications from artists everywhere to enter smaller pieces in the Show and Sale at the River Market Pavilions and submit a model of a larger piece that, if chosen, would be added to Little Rock's collection.

The winning artist receives a $60,000 commission, which comes from donations to the organization.

Money raised is used to add art to the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden on the Little Rock riverfront as well as other locations around the city, from Chenal Parkway to City Hall.

Sculpture at the River Market is "absolutely, totally unique to Little Rock," Kumpuris said.

This year, 48 artists were picked to participate in the River Market Show and Sale, and 37 of those submitted proposals. A committee whittled the entrants down to seven semifinalists. Each will bring a model or sketch of a proposed sculpture to the show for display at Friday night's preview party, renamed Sculptacular this year.

Sculptacular guests can vote for their favorite artwork, and the top three popular pieces will be announced at the end of the party.

At 3 p.m. Sunday at the River Market, the winner will be announced. In 2020, after the proposed piece is fully realized in bronze or steel, the winning sculpture will be placed at the corner of Markham Street and Broadway, the southeast corner of City Hall grounds, with Robinson Center Performance Hall across the street.

The sculpture In the Wings by Jane DeDecker and Alyson Kinkade, donated by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, stands at the steps of Robinson Center's main entrance.

"As you drive down Broadway, you'll have a piece of sculpture on the right and on the left. It's just a way of really making the city nice," Kumpuris said. "Sculptures are for everybody."

A diseased tree now occupies the new sculpture's spot, but it will be removed.

SEVEN VISIONS

The abundance of public art is a source of pride for Kumpuris.

"We're 200,000 people here in Little Rock and bigger in the metropolitan area — and if you look at the sculptures we have ... we have some really world-class sculptures."

Among the seven semifinalists this year, there is only one Arkansas representative, Benton's Ryan T. Schmidt. Two are from Georgia: Nnamdi Okonkwo of Fayetteville and Basil Barrington Watson of Lawrenceville. Two are from Loveland, Colo.: Clay Enoch and Joe Norman. One is from Nashville, Tenn., Theresa Dyer; and one from Harrisburg, Mo., Charles Strain.

Dyer, a commercial architect who has always made drawings and paintings, is the only woman.

"That's so weird because in architecture, too, I'll find myself the only woman in the room ... but I'm kind of used to it," Dyer said.

"I was absolutely thrilled just to be accepted into the program, for one, and then I thought ... the few times I've been in Little Rock, I just really like it. So to be able to have the opportunity to do a proposal for something downtown is amazing to me," Dyer said.

SEMIFINALISTS' PROPOSALS

Here are descriptions of the semifinalists' proposed sculptures, from their entries. The artists' names will not be connected to their proposals until after the voting Friday.

Proposal one (photo courtesy of the artist)

■ This sculpture would be 10 feet high, 12 feet wide, 4 feet deep on an 8-inch diameter concrete base.

Artist's description: "Two children looking up in openness, wonder and hope. ... They are positioned back to back looking up at the same star. ... The two figures acknowledge the existing sculpture of the two figures across Broadway in front of the Robinson Auditorium, creating a gateway toward Broadway Bridge."

Unity (photo courtesy of the artist)

■ Unity would be 6 feet by 7 feet on a base 3 feet high.

Artist's description: "In this sculpture, Unity, my aim is to express the soul and essence of the beautiful dynamism and strength inherent in unity. ... The figures are stylized so as to express only the essential, as opposed to a literal expression of gender or particular ethnicity."

Community (photo courtesy of the artist)

■ Community would be approximately 7 feet by 10 feet by 3 feet.

Artist's description: "The arc of Community creates a welcoming space and impression which reflects my experiences here. Many stages and aspects of life are represented in Community: baby and family; sports and nutrition; reaching out and education; all lending to portraying playfulness, warmth, hospitality and love."

Tango (photo courtesy of the artist)

■ Tango would be 10 feet by 5 feet with a base that would be 1 foot tall.

Artist's description: "I chose this particular concept design because of its structural form that is vertical uplifting with simple fluid movement that will be aesthetically pleasing for this public space. ... The reflection will create interaction with the viewers from [a] different angle of the site invoking the viewer's imagination for inspiration of great healing and thoughtfulness."

The Gathering (photo courtesy of the artist)

■ The Gathering would be approximately 12 feet by 6 feet by 6 feet.

Artist's description: "I believe The Gathering would welcome visitors, employees and the community members that come across the Broadway Bridge and people who visit City Hall. The Gathering is about people coming together and supporting each other in good and bad times. ... The figures represent the people that we meet in our everyday life that support, care, mentor and raise hope for a better tomorrow."

Breaking Barriers (photo courtesy of the artist)

■ Breaking Barriers would be an approximately 6-foot-tall figure. To the hand, which is the tallest point, would be 78 inches. Recommended pedestal height, 2 to 3 feet.

Artist's description: Breaking Barriers depicts a female athlete breaking the tape in her struggle for victory and self-actualization. She is well-connected to the ground, almost as if from the earth itself, as she battles the tapes that are both symbols of restraint and/or victory."

Homeward (photo courtesy of the artist)

■ Homeward would be approximately 12 feet by 4 feet by 2 feet.

Artist's description: "My initial approach for this site is to place Homeward, a monolithic sculpture that incorporates visual and word play. As the viewer approaches the artwork they will see the form of butterflies or words emerge and become clear. The intention behind my multifocal sculptures is to open dialogue of how we can transform ideas/statements/actions through a simple change of one's own perspective."

A LOT TO GET TOGETHER

In addition to the model of their entered pieces, invited sculptors are tasked with bringing at least 10 smaller works to be displayed at the Show and Sale on Saturday.

"That's a lot to get together. Since the notice, I have made two trips up to the two different foundries that I use. One is in Indianapolis and the other's in Louisville [Ky.]," Dyer said. But the effort is all worth it: "I'm really honored just to be a part of this. I'm very excited."

Perhaps Little Rock is carving out a niche for itself in the art world?

Sculptor Strain thinks so. "I travel all over the country, and I've been a professional sculptor my whole life, and I've been exhibiting ... for over 25 years, and, you know, I've never experienced anything like it. You know, the whole program ... is such an honorable cause for Little Rock and for everyone else.

"There's just no place like it that I know of."

Sculpture at the River Market Show and Sale Friday: Sculptacular, 6:30-9:30 p.m., River Market Pavilions. Music, food and drinks. Business casual attire. Tickets $100, $75 of which is tax deductible. Saturday: Show and Sale, 9 a.m-5 p.m., River Market Pavilions. Sunday: Show and Sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., River Market Pavilions. Winner of $60,000 commission announced at 3 p.m.

Style on 04/29/2019