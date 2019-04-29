Top JUCO hoops prospect still on to visit Hogs

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and staff is still excepted to get an official visit from one of the nation’s top junior college prospects.

Power forward Khadim Sy, 6-10, 250 pounds of Daytona State College in Florida, has officially visited Pitt, East Carolina and Ole Miss. He’ll visit LSU this week and is expected to visit Arkansas afterwards.

“I think Kahdim shows a level of skill that’s unprecedented for his size,” Morris said. “At 6-10 he has the ability to shoot the 3-pointer. He made 32 percent of his 100 attempts this year. He also has the ability to drive the basketball from the perimeter or from the post position either direction. And he still has a power game that you would expect from someone 6-10, 250 pounds.”

Sy started in 28 games for Virginia Tech during the 2016-17 season and averaged 4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor and blocking 20 shots.

He left the program in September after his freshman season for Tallahassee Community College, but returned to Tech a month later only to leave again in August of 2018 for Daytona State College.

Sy, who’s rated the No. 6 player in the nation by Juco Recruiting, averaged 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 block shots per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field this past season for the Falcons.

“He’s also a very, very good student,” Morris said. “Excels in the classroom. He’s got a big personality and is a natural leader in the locker room. Players gravitate towards him and I thick fans do as well. He brings a lot of energy to a program outside the basketball court.”