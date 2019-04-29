Travs do right stuff in victory

The Arkansas Travelers' 4-2 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles didn't produce a true star-of-the-game performer on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Solid performances, yes, but there were no tape-measure home runs, bases-clearing doubles or seven shutout innings from starting pitching in front of the announced crowd of 5,012.

And that was just fine with Travelers' Manager Mitch Canham.

"We're just committed to the process," Canham said of the Travs, who maintained their 31/2-game lead over Tulsa in the first-half Texas League North race. "They're good baseball players. They're trying to be well-rounded while having fun doing. it."

Arkansas got effective pitching, but not just from one or two.

The Travs played solid defense, including a gem by first baseman Evan White, who took a double away from Sod Poodles second baseman Nate Easley in the fifth inning.

They didn't hit a lot, but they hit enough, going 3 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

"It's about the whole rather than the individual," Canham said.

Fill-in starter Zac Grotz allowed 2 hits and struck out 6 Sod Poodles, but he didn't earn the victory because he was on a pitch count and completed only 3 innings.

"But he was able to get us through three, which was real important," Canham said.

Grotz was backed up Matt Willdrodt (2 IP, 2 runs), Wyatt Mills (3 IP, 0 runs) and Darin Gillies, who retired all three Sod Poodles he faced in the ninth to pick up his first save.

Grotz got the start after left-hander Anthony Misiewicz got called up to Seattle's Class AAA affiliate in Tacoma on Saturday.

Travelers pitching struck out 9 and walked 3, 2 of those coming in Amarillo's 2-run sixth, which tied the game 2-2.

"Our guys are doing a great job of limiting free bases," Canham said. "If we can strike guys out and not put anybody on base, that's a good day."

A key to getting out of the sixth inning was a decision made by Mills, who replaced Willrodt with one run across, runners on first and third and nobody out.

The first batter Mills faced, Hudson Potts, hit the ball back to the mound, and instead of trying to get the tying run at the plate, Mills wheeled and threw to shortstop Donnie Walton, who fired to White for the double play.

Mills got the next batter, Luis Torrens, to ground out to short, and the Travelers avoided a big inning and gave themselves a chance to regain the lead.

"That's fine, great," Canham said. "That's what we wanted. Get the double-play ball and let's turn it."

The Travelers scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning after a Nick Zammarelli walk, a Walton single and two wild pitches by reliever Emanuel Ramirez.

Arkansas made it 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Walton reached on a two-out error and got to second when first baseman Webster Rivas was called for interference on a pick-off rundown.

Walton scored when catcher Joseph Odom poked a double down the right-field line, and the Travelers had all the runs they needed.

Canham praised Walton's persistence at the plate against tough lefty Paco Rodriguez, managing to put the ball in play, and then his ability to force another mistake in the rundown.

"To get on like that, it's a testament to Walton," Canham said. "I do believe some of the best things a baseball player can do doesn't show up on the back of his baseball card."

Which was certainly the case on Sunday.

