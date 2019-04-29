Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 20

Braum's

4374 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The microwave needs cleaning.

Noncritical violations: The soda nozzles need cleaning.

Chuck E. Cheese

2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of flour was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

King Burrito

3120 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Foods that were being cooled were not properly separated from containers of chemicals.

Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop

2050 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was no soap at a handwashing sink. Multiple items in cold holding were not covered. There was no sanitizer in the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: None

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

859 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A single use cup was being used to scoop products. Cleaner for the fryer was stored in a container that was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Roll Up Creamery and Tea

1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The restroom floors need cleaning.

Wendy's

1473 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

March 21

Smudgies

1210 JTL Pkwy., Suite 102, Springdale

No violations.

Smoothie King

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 116, Fayetteville

No violations.

Sassy's

708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes. Several spray bottles were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The door was open in the warewashing area. Two food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints. The walk-in refrigerator walls, storage racks and fan shrouds need cleaning; the manual can opener needs cleaning. The retail food permit was expired.

Razorbacks Nutrition

504 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que

2773 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Complaint inspection.

No violations.

Pace of the Ozarks

813 Founders Park Drive, Suite 107, Springdale

Critical violations: The dishwasher was not reaching a proper temperature for sanitation.

Noncritical violations: The ice shoot on the ice machine needs cleaning.

Nutrition Spot

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite B1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available at the time of inspection. The interior of a freezer needs cleaning. The food establishment was operating without a valid food permit.

Mr. Taco Loco

1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A bucket of sanitizer solution was obstructing the handwashing sink; there were no handwashing signs at the handwashing sinks.

Noncritical violations: Meat was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Bowls were being used as scoops for food.

Live Oak C-Store

3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

No violations.

Kosmos Greekafe

2136 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Jimmy's Pizza and Catering

3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A drain pipe to the handwashing sink needs repair.

Family Nutrition

800 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer was not available at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: A small refrigerator did not have a thermometer. The restroom trashcan does not have a lid, repeat violation.

Cheers at the OPO

1 W. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips were unavailable at the time of inspection.

Casey's General Store

3531 Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee used the same wiping cloths to clean different surfaces. The interior of an ice machine needs cleaning.

Baskets

675 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A basket was stored in the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Plastic pickle containers were being reused to store flour.

March 22

Tequila Bar & Grill Restaurant

2085 N. Center St., Bldg. A, Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Corrugated fiberboard was being used to line shelves in the dry storage area.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

No violations.

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

111 W. First Ave., Elkins

No violations.

Prairie Grove Senior Center

475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove

No violations.

Patrick's

3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with food while preparing hamburgers.

Noncritical violations: None

Mr. Taco Loco

1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Marco's Pizza

3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Several spray bottles of chemical sanitizer were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Pizza boxes were stored in contact with the floor. The interior of a small prep table needs cleaning, repeat violation. The current retail food permit was not posted.

Mai Lee's Eggrolls

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Harps

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

No violations.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fans above the food preparation tables need cleaning.

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Several medications for sale were expired. Raw chicken was stored above mashed potatoes and green beans in the prep cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Eureka Pizza

826 N. Leverett St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Working containers of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

East Buffet

1320 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was ice in a handwashing sink. Sushi rice was not marked with a discard time.

Noncritical violations: None

Don Pedro's

300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: The sanitizer in the dishwasher was not at the correct concentration. Foods in a steam table were not at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Domino's Pizza

1065 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of flour was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

March 25

West Washington County Head Start

901 S. Mitchell Ave., Lincoln

No violations.

U of A Northwest Quad

1106 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

No violations.

Pig Trail Bypass Cafe

4223 Arkansas 16, Elkins

Critical violations: Bread in the walk-in cooler was held past its expiration date.

Noncritical violations: None

Lincoln Senior Activity Center

116 East Park St., Lincoln

No violations.

Dollar General

36 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork

No violations.

Lincoln Elementary School

613 County Ave., Lincoln

No violations.

JB Hunt Elementary School

3511 Silent Grove Road, Springdale

No violations.

UofA Hill Club Red/Freshens

1261 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville

No violations.

March 26

U of A The Hill at the Grill

1263 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville

No violations.

UofA Au Bon Pain Jr.

811 W. Dickson St., Room 323, Fayetteville

No violations.

White Oak Station

1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge was not on site at the time of inspection. A food employee used washed hands to turn off a faucet; employees must use a paper towel or some other barrier to turn off a faucet after washing hands so that they do not contaminate clean hands.

Noncritical violations: Several bags of ice were not labeled as specified by law. The sliding window in the food preparation area was open. A sink caused a floor drain to overflow. The posted retail food permit was expired.

Blue Pacific Mart

523 Holcomb St., Springdale

No violations.

E-Z Mart

1116 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above packaged ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer were not available at the time of inspection.

UofA Einstein Bagels

191 N. Harmon Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Greenland Baseball Concession

366 W. Tanner Drive, Fayetteville

No violations.

Harps

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

No violations.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chicken liver was being thawed in a bucket of water in the sink; potentially hazardous foods must be thawed under running water, in the refrigerator, in the microwave or as part of the cooking process.

Kum & Go

500 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A soda box was leaking syrup onto the floor.

Root Elementary School

1529 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The painted finish on the mechanical warewashing machine was peeling.

La Esquina Salvadorena

608 Caudle Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: A tray of raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat food; raw eggs were stored above an uncovered pot of salsa. Mayonnaise was at 60 degrees in cold holding. Foods were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation. A solution of detergent was mixed with chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Two refrigerators did not have thermometers, repeat violation. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage, repeat violation. Surfaces of shelves in the food preparation area must be smooth and easy to clean. The interior of a refrigerator needs cleaning. The walls and the floor need cleaning. The food establishment must be free of items that are not necessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment.

Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que

2773 Mission Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee's drink cup in the food preparation area did not have a lid and straw. The person in charge dumped their drink ice into the handwashing sink basin.

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a wristwatch.

Springdale High School

1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Subway

2000 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that was not a plain band. The retail food permit was not posted in customer view.

UofA Club Red

435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

UofA Einstein Brothers Kiosk

800 Dickson St., Fayetteville

No violations.

UofA Peabody Perks

736 Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloths were stored on countertops.

March 27

Dollar General

17252 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One cooler did not have an easily readable thermometer. The toilet in the men's restroom was not working.

Donald Reynolds Boys & Girls Club

560 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

No violations.

Helen Tyson Middle School

3304 S. 40th St., Springdale

No violations.

Johnson Country Mart

2145 Main Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged ice was not labeled in accordance to standards of identity, repeat violation. The trash can in the women's restroom does not have a lid, repeat violation.

JoJo's Island Foods

1219 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: All cold holding units must have an accurate thermometer.

JoJo's Island Foods - Deli/Bakery

1219 W. Huntsville Ave, Springdale

No violations.

La Pupusa - Mobile

3138 Old Missouri Road, Suite 102, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Screens to the service window need to be repaired. Plumbing to the three-compartment sink needs to be repaired.

Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop

2050 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

859 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: A container of cleaner for the fryer was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Starbucks

3500 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

No violations.

Veracruz Es Bello Seafood

2223 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in the walk-in cooler.

NW News on 04/29/2019