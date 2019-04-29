Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
March 20
Braum's
4374 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: The microwave needs cleaning.
Noncritical violations: The soda nozzles need cleaning.
Chuck E. Cheese
2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A container of flour was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
King Burrito
3120 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Foods that were being cooled were not properly separated from containers of chemicals.
Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop
2050 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: There was no soap at a handwashing sink. Multiple items in cold holding were not covered. There was no sanitizer in the dishwasher.
Noncritical violations: None
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
859 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A single use cup was being used to scoop products. Cleaner for the fryer was stored in a container that was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Roll Up Creamery and Tea
1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Suite D, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The restroom floors need cleaning.
Wendy's
1473 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
March 21
Smudgies
1210 JTL Pkwy., Suite 102, Springdale
No violations.
Smoothie King
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 116, Fayetteville
No violations.
Sassy's
708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes. Several spray bottles were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: The door was open in the warewashing area. Two food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints. The walk-in refrigerator walls, storage racks and fan shrouds need cleaning; the manual can opener needs cleaning. The retail food permit was expired.
Razorbacks Nutrition
504 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que
2773 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Complaint inspection.
No violations.
Pace of the Ozarks
813 Founders Park Drive, Suite 107, Springdale
Critical violations: The dishwasher was not reaching a proper temperature for sanitation.
Noncritical violations: The ice shoot on the ice machine needs cleaning.
Nutrition Spot
2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite B1, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available at the time of inspection. The interior of a freezer needs cleaning. The food establishment was operating without a valid food permit.
Mr. Taco Loco
1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A bucket of sanitizer solution was obstructing the handwashing sink; there were no handwashing signs at the handwashing sinks.
Noncritical violations: Meat was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Bowls were being used as scoops for food.
Live Oak C-Store
3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
No violations.
Kosmos Greekafe
2136 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Jimmy's Pizza and Catering
3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A drain pipe to the handwashing sink needs repair.
Family Nutrition
800 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer was not available at the time of inspection.
Noncritical violations: A small refrigerator did not have a thermometer. The restroom trashcan does not have a lid, repeat violation.
Cheers at the OPO
1 W. Center St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips were unavailable at the time of inspection.
Casey's General Store
3531 Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An employee used the same wiping cloths to clean different surfaces. The interior of an ice machine needs cleaning.
Baskets
675 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A basket was stored in the handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Plastic pickle containers were being reused to store flour.
March 22
Tequila Bar & Grill Restaurant
2085 N. Center St., Bldg. A, Elkins
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Corrugated fiberboard was being used to line shelves in the dry storage area.
Subway
851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove
No violations.
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
111 W. First Ave., Elkins
No violations.
Prairie Grove Senior Center
475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove
No violations.
Patrick's
3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with food while preparing hamburgers.
Noncritical violations: None
Mr. Taco Loco
1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Marco's Pizza
3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Several spray bottles of chemical sanitizer were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Pizza boxes were stored in contact with the floor. The interior of a small prep table needs cleaning, repeat violation. The current retail food permit was not posted.
Mai Lee's Eggrolls
107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Harps
319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove
No violations.
Harps - Deli/Bakery
319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Fans above the food preparation tables need cleaning.
Flash Market
403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove
Critical violations: Several medications for sale were expired. Raw chicken was stored above mashed potatoes and green beans in the prep cooler.
Noncritical violations: None
Eureka Pizza
826 N. Leverett St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Working containers of chemicals were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
East Buffet
1320 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: There was ice in a handwashing sink. Sushi rice was not marked with a discard time.
Noncritical violations: None
Don Pedro's
300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: The sanitizer in the dishwasher was not at the correct concentration. Foods in a steam table were not at 135 degrees or above.
Noncritical violations: None
Domino's Pizza
1065 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A container of flour was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
March 25
West Washington County Head Start
901 S. Mitchell Ave., Lincoln
No violations.
U of A Northwest Quad
1106 W. Maple St., Fayetteville
No violations.
Pig Trail Bypass Cafe
4223 Arkansas 16, Elkins
Critical violations: Bread in the walk-in cooler was held past its expiration date.
Noncritical violations: None
Lincoln Senior Activity Center
116 East Park St., Lincoln
No violations.
Dollar General
36 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork
No violations.
Lincoln Elementary School
613 County Ave., Lincoln
No violations.
JB Hunt Elementary School
3511 Silent Grove Road, Springdale
No violations.
UofA Hill Club Red/Freshens
1261 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville
No violations.
March 26
U of A The Hill at the Grill
1263 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville
No violations.
UofA Au Bon Pain Jr.
811 W. Dickson St., Room 323, Fayetteville
No violations.
White Oak Station
1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: The person in charge was not on site at the time of inspection. A food employee used washed hands to turn off a faucet; employees must use a paper towel or some other barrier to turn off a faucet after washing hands so that they do not contaminate clean hands.
Noncritical violations: Several bags of ice were not labeled as specified by law. The sliding window in the food preparation area was open. A sink caused a floor drain to overflow. The posted retail food permit was expired.
Blue Pacific Mart
523 Holcomb St., Springdale
No violations.
E-Z Mart
1116 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above packaged ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer were not available at the time of inspection.
UofA Einstein Bagels
191 N. Harmon Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Greenland Baseball Concession
366 W. Tanner Drive, Fayetteville
No violations.
Harps
310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
No violations.
Harps - Deli/Bakery
310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Chicken liver was being thawed in a bucket of water in the sink; potentially hazardous foods must be thawed under running water, in the refrigerator, in the microwave or as part of the cooking process.
Kum & Go
500 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A soda box was leaking syrup onto the floor.
Root Elementary School
1529 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The painted finish on the mechanical warewashing machine was peeling.
La Esquina Salvadorena
608 Caudle Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: A tray of raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat food; raw eggs were stored above an uncovered pot of salsa. Mayonnaise was at 60 degrees in cold holding. Foods were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation. A solution of detergent was mixed with chlorine.
Noncritical violations: Two refrigerators did not have thermometers, repeat violation. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage, repeat violation. Surfaces of shelves in the food preparation area must be smooth and easy to clean. The interior of a refrigerator needs cleaning. The walls and the floor need cleaning. The food establishment must be free of items that are not necessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment.
Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que
2773 Mission Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee's drink cup in the food preparation area did not have a lid and straw. The person in charge dumped their drink ice into the handwashing sink basin.
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a wristwatch.
Springdale High School
1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Subway
2000 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that was not a plain band. The retail food permit was not posted in customer view.
UofA Club Red
435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
UofA Einstein Brothers Kiosk
800 Dickson St., Fayetteville
No violations.
UofA Peabody Perks
736 Maple St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloths were stored on countertops.
March 27
Dollar General
17252 U.S. 412 East, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: One cooler did not have an easily readable thermometer. The toilet in the men's restroom was not working.
Donald Reynolds Boys & Girls Club
560 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville
No violations.
Helen Tyson Middle School
3304 S. 40th St., Springdale
No violations.
Johnson Country Mart
2145 Main Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Packaged ice was not labeled in accordance to standards of identity, repeat violation. The trash can in the women's restroom does not have a lid, repeat violation.
JoJo's Island Foods
1219 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: All cold holding units must have an accurate thermometer.
JoJo's Island Foods - Deli/Bakery
1219 W. Huntsville Ave, Springdale
No violations.
La Pupusa - Mobile
3138 Old Missouri Road, Suite 102, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Screens to the service window need to be repaired. Plumbing to the three-compartment sink needs to be repaired.
Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop
2050 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
859 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: A container of cleaner for the fryer was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Starbucks
3500 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville
No violations.
Veracruz Es Bello Seafood
2223 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in the walk-in cooler.
NW News on 04/29/2019
Print Headline: Restaurant inspections
