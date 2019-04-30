Arkansas auto dealer to pay ex-employee $27,000 in disability discrimination suit

A regional automotive dealer headquartered in central Arkansas agreed to pay just over $27,000 to a fired employee who suffered from anxiety and depression in a settlement, a federal discrimination commission announced Tuesday.

Crain Automotive Holdings, Inc., agreed to pay $27,100 in back pay and compensatory damages as part of the settlement of a disability discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a news release by the agency.

The company, which owns at least 16 automotive dealerships across the state, refused to provide a medical leave of absence to accommodate a woman suffering from anxiety and depression and fired her due to her disability, the release states.

According to the agency, Crain chose to settle rather than take the case to trial. In addition to compensating the fired employee, the dealer also agreed to revise its written policy prohibiting disability discrimination, distribute that policy to all employees and train its managers on disability discrimination and reasonable accommodation, the commission said.

“The ADA ensures that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to achieve success in the workplace,” Faye A. Williams, regional attorney of the commission’s Memphis District Office, said. “The EEOC commends Crain and its attorneys for working with the agency to resolve this lawsuit to the satisfaction of all.”

A call to Crain Automotive seeking comment was not immediately returned Tuesday.